CES – also known as the Consumer Electronics Show – was once just about the latest smartphones, computers and robotics but it's transformed into just as much of an automotive space as a motor show.

Technology has become one of the main differentiators between brands, with carmakers rubbing shoulders or even competing in similar spaces as the likes of Amazon, Apple, Google and more.

Keep reading for our CES 2020 news round-up.

CES 2020: our A-Z guide of new cars and tech

BMW

i3 Urban Suite

This electric living room on wheels, BMW says, is designed to focus entirely on the passenger, not the driver. So much so that the i3 Urban Suite comes with a massive armchair for a passenger seat, a coffee table and a footrest, with the small EV's unique door configuration being taken full advantage of. As usual with the i3, the Urban Suite uses recycled materials.

BMW is even offering rides in one to those at the Vegas-based show.

FISKER

Ocean

The brand that originally brought you the Karma range-extender (although the brand has changed hands since then) is back with an all-electric SUV called the Ocean. The brand wants to hit Tesla where it hurts, with this five-door crossover having a Model 3-rivalling US$30k price tag after the USA's federal tax credits.

A solar roof, fully-vegan interior, a 500km range and a 2021 on-sale date are all pinned down. Something called 'California Mode' has been teased, too, where the Ocean opens every window (including the solar sunroof, C-pillar windows and the tailgate window.

Hyundai is dreaming of a faraway future with its flying car concept, the PAV, and a customisable pod-like thing, the PBV. The former is bringing the old idea to life of using airspace to alleviate traffic congestion in cities.

4xe hybrids

Jeep is tipped to reveal three plug-in hybrid products at CES 2020, with the Renegade and Compass SUVs set to be joined by the Wrangler 4x4.

Details are scarce at the moment, but expect a rear axle-mounted electric motor for each model, along with a supplementary battery pack to provide an electric-only range of at least 50km.

The two SUV products will use the electric motor to supplement their FWD layouts, while Jeep says the Wrangler's electric gubbins will also help its off-road ability.

The Renegade and Compass were previewed at last year's Geneva show, while the Wrangler is all-new.

RINSPEED

MetroSnap

For the third year in a row, Swiss car company Rinspeed is debuting a variation on its 'Snap' idea - designed as a way of cut down traffic by deploying a series of vehicles that are affordable because they are modular.

The MetroSnap variant is a vision of the short-distance taxi or even a pop-up shop or mobile parcel delivery station. Rinspeed is serious about this, having filed for patent protection for the skateboard platform underneath.

First featured on our sister publication, Car Magazine UK