Both of the new Genesis models which have recently hit Australian shores passed ANCAP testing with flying colours according to the independent safety authority.

The G80 sedan, which was released to the Australian market in December 2020, fared notably well for rear-seat occupants in a full-width frontal crash given the size of the car.

A stand out of the G80 test was its protection in the event of side and far-side impacts as well as the car’s autonomous emergency braking (AEB) capabilities, achieving full avoidance or crash mitigation in the rear-end and turning-across-path tests.

ANCAP also said the G80 performed strongly in its vehicle-to-vehicle accident capability, its design providing a low risk of injury to occupants of both vehicles in a crash.

The G80 sedan fared well across testing and was notably strong in its AEB performance

The GV80 seven-seater scored as well as its sedan counterpart in adult occupancy tests and even better for child protection, taking maximum points from the occupant-to-occupant testing.

In the vehicle-to-vehicle crash tests, the GV80 proved to protect its own occupants but pose a higher risk to a partnering vehicle in the event of an accident than the G80 did, owing to its larger size and weight.

The GV80 SUV was strong in all tests provided you're inside it, being placed into a higher risk category for vehicle-to-vehicle collisions

ANCAP noted the GV80’s Child Presence Detection technology, which is designed to alert the driver if they leave the car with a child still occupying one of the back seats, which aims to make children being stuck in hot cars a thing of the past.

“The GV80 also gives consumers some insight into ANCAP’s future plans, with all variants equipped as standard with a Child Presence Detection system,” said ANCAP’s Chief Executive, Carla Hoorweg.

“While this feature is not yet scored as part of the official ANCAP rating process, it paves the way for a new aspect we’ll be introducing from 2023.”

