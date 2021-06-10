Snapshot Chevrolet, Cadillac, and GM models affected

Aussie-delivered Silverados could be impacted

Start/stop removal only temporary, according to GM

The global semi-conductor shortage has claimed its latest victim, with General Motors announcing several of its pick-up and SUV models will be built without start/stop technology because of the microchip shortage.

According to GM Authority, the list of affected vehicles includes certain Chevrolet Silverado 1500 models, as well as the Chevy Tahoe and Suburban, Cadillac Escalade, and GMC Yukon and Sierra 1500.

All models equipped with the L84 5.3-litre V8 or L87 6.2-litre V8 and General Motors’s 10-speed automatic transmission, which account for a large proportion of the aforementioned cars, will be impacted by the start/stop function removal.

4 The Chevrolet Silverado LTZ Premium

The fuel-efficient technology will be absent from all examples built after June 7, 2021.

Given Australian-delivered Chevrolet Silverado 1500s, including the LTZ Premium and LT Trail Boss, are fitted with the L87 6.2-litre V8 and 10-speed auto, locally delivered stock may be affected.

WhichCar has reached out to General Motors Specialty Vehicles (GMSV) for comment, and we’ll update this story with more information when it becomes available.

4 The Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss

Speaking about the semi-conductor shortage, Kevin M. Kelly, senior manager of product and brand communications for Chevrolet, said the decision to scrap start/stop was temporary.