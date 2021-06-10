Subscribe
GM forced to remove start/stop from full-size pick-ups and SUVs due to semi-conductor shortages

Impact on Australian-delivered stock unknown 

10 Jun 2021
James Robinson
2021 Chevrolet Silverado LTZ Premium
Snapshot

  • Chevrolet, Cadillac, and GM models affected
  • Aussie-delivered Silverados could be impacted
  • Start/stop removal only temporary, according to GM

The global semi-conductor shortage has claimed its latest victim, with General Motors announcing several of its pick-up and SUV models will be built without start/stop technology because of the microchip shortage. 

According to GM Authority, the list of affected vehicles includes certain Chevrolet Silverado 1500 models, as well as the Chevy Tahoe and Suburban, Cadillac Escalade, and GMC Yukon and Sierra 1500. 

All models equipped with the L84 5.3-litre V8 or L87 6.2-litre V8 and General Motors’s 10-speed automatic transmission, which account for a large proportion of the aforementioned cars, will be impacted by the start/stop function removal. 

Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ offroad review
4
The Chevrolet Silverado LTZ Premium

The fuel-efficient technology will be absent from all examples built after June 7, 2021. 

Given Australian-delivered Chevrolet Silverado 1500s, including the LTZ Premium and LT Trail Boss, are fitted with the L87 6.2-litre V8 and 10-speed auto, locally delivered stock may be affected. 

WhichCar has reached out to General Motors Specialty Vehicles (GMSV) for comment, and we’ll update this story with more information when it becomes available. 

Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4
The Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss

Speaking about the semi-conductor shortage, Kevin M. Kelly, senior manager of product and brand communications for Chevrolet, said the decision to scrap start/stop was temporary.

“We intend to add stop-start back to these vehicles as soon as possible," Kelly told Automotive News.

2020 Cadillac Escalade
4
The Cadillac Escalade

And in a statement made by Kelly, he explained the eco technology removal was necessary to continue making cars. 

“By taking this measure, it will enable us to continue production of our high-demand full-size SUV and pick-ups as the industry continues to rebound and strengthen,” Kelly said.

“Our supply chain organisation continues to make strides working with our supply base to mitigate the near-term impacts of the semi-conductor situation.

“GM continues to leverage every available semi-conductor to build and ship our most popular and in-demand products, including our highly profitable full-size trucks and SUVs for our customers. However, the semi-conductor situation continues to remain fluid globally.”

James has been infatuated with all things automotive since he was in nappies, growing up around a grandfather who collected Jaguars, and a father who steadfastly believes there is no greater car than the Porsche 911.
 

