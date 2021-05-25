Snapshot
- Ioniq 6 sedan and Ioniq 7 SUV to come out in 2022 and 2024 respectively
- Out-going Ioniq model will be replaced by the eGMP based Ioniq 6
- Both models will be underpinned with similar battery and motor specs
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 and 7 range has been unofficially revealed at a media briefing in the United States for the current Ioniq 5.
Hyundai says the Ioniq 6 sedan will enter the market in late 2022 and serve as a replacement for the first Ioniq which entered production in 2016, scoring a facelift in 2020, according to Carscoops.
Initially revealed as the Prophecy concept in 2020, the Ioniq 6 will be similar in size to the petrol powered Sonata and based on the eGMP platform with a 73kWh lithium-ion battery pack.
Two different powertrains will be offered, a single electric motor on the rear axle producing 160kW or an all-wheel-drive, dual-motor variant which will make 230kW, both with an expected range of around 500km.
The Ioniq 7 will reach showrooms in 2024, likely coming out as a three-row SUV with either six or seven seats available and with similar power outputs to the rest of the Ioniq range.
All-wheel-drive will be optional in the Ioniq 7 but Hyundai made no mention of a single motor power source, hinting at only the dual-motor set-up being available from launch.
With a bigger 100kWh battery pack likely underpinning the Ioniq 7, the expected range should be similar to the Ioniq 6 despite the expected increase in weight due to its larger size.
The already released Ioniq 5 model is likely to hit Australian shores in the latter half of 2021 and will be the first electric-only from Hyundai to be released Down Under.
