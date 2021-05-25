Snapshot

Ioniq 6 sedan and Ioniq 7 SUV to come out in 2022 and 2024 respectively

Out-going Ioniq model will be replaced by the eGMP based Ioniq 6

Both models will be underpinned with similar battery and motor specs

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 and 7 range has been unofficially revealed at a media briefing in the United States for the current Ioniq 5.

Hyundai says the Ioniq 6 sedan will enter the market in late 2022 and serve as a replacement for the first Ioniq which entered production in 2016, scoring a facelift in 2020, according to Carscoops.

Renders of the Ioniq family show the range of all-electric models

Initially revealed as the Prophecy concept in 2020, the Ioniq 6 will be similar in size to the petrol powered Sonata and based on the eGMP platform with a 73kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

Two different powertrains will be offered, a single electric motor on the rear axle producing 160kW or an all-wheel-drive, dual-motor variant which will make 230kW, both with an expected range of around 500km.

Initial renders of the Prophecy concept showed hints of the Genesis Coupe from the past

The Ioniq 7 will reach showrooms in 2024, likely coming out as a three-row SUV with either six or seven seats available and with similar power outputs to the rest of the Ioniq range.

All-wheel-drive will be optional in the Ioniq 7 but Hyundai made no mention of a single motor power source, hinting at only the dual-motor set-up being available from launch.

With a bigger 100kWh battery pack likely underpinning the Ioniq 7, the expected range should be similar to the Ioniq 6 despite the expected increase in weight due to its larger size.

Ioniq 5 is expected to come to Australia later this year, packing much of the same tech as in the Ioniq 5 and 6

The already released Ioniq 5 model is likely to hit Australian shores in the latter half of 2021 and will be the first electric-only from Hyundai to be released Down Under.

