Mercedes-Benz Australia increases prices of local vehicles

Mercedes-Benz Australia has just increased the price of 74 locally-sold models by an average of more than $2300.

It represents the third time since February last year the German manufacturer has raised the prices of locally delivered vehicles.

The cash hike will affect both Mercedes passenger cars as well as certain vans and performance-focused AMG models.

Of the shifting RRPs, the single biggest surge was Mercedes-AMG’s popular G63 performance SUV, which saw its sticker price increase by more than $30,000 to $289,900.

Other price rises include the Vito 119 LWB van (up $6700), Marco Polo Activity van (up $4130), the AMG E63 S sedan (up $3500) and the popular AMG C63 S coupe, sedan and wagon (all up by $2465).

Only two models in Merc’s model line-up saw their retail price drop – the AMG GLE 53 coupe (down $5300) and the AMG GLE 53 wagon (down $6635).

Speaking about the price increases, a spokesperson for Mercedes-Benz Australia said the price rises were made to account for a number of different reasons.

“Increases have been applied across various models in the Mercedes-Benz range to adjust for several factors, including Consumer Price Index (CPI) movement and exchange rate instability,” the spokesperson explained.

“Pricing and specification of vehicles is reviewed from time to time, and any adjustments are applied to variants individually based on different factors.”

When asked about the substantial price increase of the AMG G63, the spokesperson added that due to the global demand for the performance SUV, a price increase was needed in order to ensure its ongoing availability in the Australian market.

