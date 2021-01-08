Mercedes-Benz has officially released images and details for the interior of its all-electric S-Class sibling, the EQS.

The highlight of the reveal is the huge, optional 55.5-inch “Hyperscreen” infotainment display – an OLED screen that spans nearly the entire dash from pillar to pillar.

Mercedes is claiming the display as the first of its kind in a production car, running the very latest in Mercedes’s MBUX infotainment software.

Curved and moulded to the contour of the EQS’s dash, the screen is split into three separate displays for the driver and occupants.

The driver’s display measures 12.3 inches and will provide an array of information that can be personalised to the driver’s needs.

The central screen measures 17.7-inches and the front passenger screen comes in at 12.3 inches. These two displays appear as one continuous visual unit.

The highly innovative infotainment system is class-leading and has been fitted with 12 actuators under its surface to provide superior haptic and force feedback when interacting with it.

The display will also work in conjunction with up to 350 sensors found around the vehicle, which can detect anything from the EQS’s speed, distance, acceleration, precipitation, lighting conditions, seat occupancy, different languages being spoken in the cabin, and even the driver’s eyelids.

All this equates to a host of driver aids that are currently unparalleled in the automotive world, and to make sure all of it works, the MBUX infotainment unit is powered by eight CPU cores, 24 GB RAM and 46.4 GB per second of RAM memory bandwidth (just a bit more performance than the average laptop/desktop).

Owners needn’t worry about damaging the tremendous screen either, as it’s constructed from a special type of scratch-resistant aluminium silicate glass that’s also been coated in a way that, apparently, is easier to clean.

Of course, the Hyperscreen is an optional extra, so if customers aren’t keen on having an entire TV as a dash, they don’t have to.

As standard the EQS will come with a more conventional set of displays very similar to the ones found in the new S-Class, comprising a 12.3-inch floating screen for the digital dash and a 12.8-inch tablet display for the infotainment system that’s blended seamlessly into the car’s centre console.

Other features of the cabin include a Burmester surround-sound audio system with 15 speakers and a total output of 710 watts and ambient lighting that can change according to the driver’s mood.

Another optional extra we can imagine more than a few buyers will want to tick is called the “Energising Air Control Plus” pack, which equips the EQS with a HEPA filter that ensures over 99.65 per cent of airborne particles are eliminated before they reach the cabin.

The seats in the new EQS are opulent, featuring 10 different types of massage functions and climate control.

The interior can also be optioned in a material Mercedes calls “Neotex”, which is said to look like a combination of Nubuck leather and high-tech neoprene.

Thanks to the EQS being based on Mercedes’s EVA architecture, which is specifically designed for electric vehicles, the cabin is said to be roomier than many of its more traditional competitors.

Mercedes has also revealed the EQS has achieved a world record as the first production car ever with a drag coefficient starting from 0.201.

The Mercedes-Benz VISION EQS from 2019.

This extra-slippery body should help the EQS achieve another of its claims – a 700 kilometre (WLTP) driving range from just one battery cycle.

There remains a lot of unknowns about the electric EQS, but with the global reveal just around the corner on April 15, we won’t have to wait long for our questions to be answered.

MORE: All Mercedes-Benz stories