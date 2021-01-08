Mercedes-Benz reveals electric EQA local pricing

Mercedes-Benz Australia has revealed its entry point for all-electric transport, the EQA 250 SUV, will be priced from $76,800.

According to Mercedes, the compact EV SUV will fill a gap in the Aussie EV market, while also significantly undercutting both competitors in the segment, and its own bigger brother, the EQC, by more than $60,000.

The front-wheel-drive SUV is powered by a “double-decker” 420-volt lithium-ion battery with five modules and 200 cells, which Mercedes-Benz says is an integral part of the EQA’s overall structure.

Power is quoted at 140kW and 375Nm and sent to the front axle via a single-speed transmission, which has been specifically designed for FWD applications.

Mercedes has quoted a 0-100km/h of 8.9 seconds for the electric SUV and range is rated at up to 480km (ADR).

The automaker believes these performance and economy figures will make the EQA 250 ideal for both urban and regional driving.

“With this car, for the first time we are offering our customers an all-electric Mercedes in the compact segment with an extensive range that ensures its viability in everyday use,” Britta Seeger, Mercedes-Benz board member, said

“As such, the new EQA is an important vehicle along our path towards the electrification of all our vehicle segments.”

The EV SUV will come equipped with an inbuilt Type 2 CCS plug, as well as two supplied charging cables.

Mercedes claims the EQA 250 is capable of 10-80 per cent charge in just over four hours when using an optional Mercedes-Benz wallbox with an AC connection that has at least 11kW, and can charge from 10-80 per cent charge in just 30 minutes with a rapid charger that has a DC connection with a 100kW supply.

The SUV’s exterior will feature several styling cues exclusive to Mercedes’s electric EQ range, such as a blacked-out grille, full-LED headlights with blue-accented accents, and slim LED tail lights that integrate into a tapered LED light strip that spans the car’s tailgate.

Electronically-controlled adjustable dampers will come as standard, and the EQA 250 will sit on 19-inch AMG 5-twin spoke light-alloy wheels.

A suite of tech-laden features will greet occupants of the SUV, such as Mercedes’s MBUX infotainment system with “Hey Mercedes” voice control function, a centrally-mounted 10.25-inch touch screen display and another 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster that can be tailored to provide information for each driver’s preferences.

Other tech features include keyless entry and start, powered tailgate with hands-free function, smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto, wireless charging for selected mobile devices, DAB+ digital radio tuner, heated and electrically adjustable front seats with memory, automatic climate control including remote pre-entry climate control, ARTICO upholstery and a leather sports steering wheel.

Mercedes’s Driver Assistance Package will also come as standard for the SUV, including radar-guided cruise control with auto restart, active steering, braking, and lane-keeping with blind-spot monitoring, and GPS-guided speed adaptation.

For an additional $7300, the EQA 250 can also be had in a limited “Edition 1” package, which adds 20-inch AMG multi-spoke light-alloy wheels finished in a unique matt copper colour, extended gloss-black exterior details, “Neva grey” leather other bespoke styling features.

Mercedes-Benz Australia has confirmed that orders for the compact electric SUV will begin in April, with deliveries expected to commence in June.

MORE: All Mercedes-Benz stories