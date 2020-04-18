Mitsubishi UK is selling its entire fleet of historic vehicles

Mitsubishi's UK office is selling off its entire historic fleet of vehicles in an online, no-reserve auction.

The decision comes as the Japanese manufacturer announced last year it would be permanently withdrawing from the UK market before the end of 2021.

The classic collection consists of 14 cars in total, and within the assortment are some of the marque’s most revered models of the last five decades.

Perhaps most desirable of all is a mint 2001 Lancer 2.0 Evolution VI ‘Tommi Makinen’ edition.

Widely regarded as one of, if not the best Lancer ever to bear the EVO badge, this particular example would easily be among the cleanest on the planet.

Owned by Mitsubishi UK from new, and a limited-edition number six of 2500 made globally, the bright red beast has been signed by Tommi Makinen himself and covered just 10,253 miles (16,500 kilometres) from new.

Another rally-bred, AWD weapon heading to auction is a 2008 Lancer Evolution IX MR FQ-360 HKS.

Mouthful of a name aside, this is the zenith of the EVO 7, 8, and 9 generation of Lancers, with its 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged 4G63 motor producing 273kW and 492Nm.

The Stone Grey stunner is said to be in near-showroom condition, with less than 8000 kilometres showing on the odometer.

It's not all EVOs though – the UK arm of the manufacturer is getting rid of some other hero cars from the golden age of Japanese car making.

There’s a mint 1988 Starion and a gorgeous 1992 3000GT (both of which have impressively low mileage), and a 2000 Shogun MK2 SWB 3.0 V6 that really pulls at the heartstrings.

Mitsubishi UK is even selling the first car it ever registered in the country – a 1974 Lancer 1400.

The diminutive-looking piece of history was featured at the 1974 British Motor Show at Earl’s Court and has covered a mere 73,703 miles (118,613 kilometres).

Fans of the brand’s off-road racing exploits can also bid on a factory-prepared Lancer Evolution IX Group N Works Rally Car.

Piloted by Guy Wilkes and co-driven by Phil Pugh, this is the very car that won the British Rally Championship in 2007 and 2008.

The auction, which ends on April 30, is sure to be a spectacle, and we can imagine more than a few fiercely contested bidding wars.

MORE: All Mitsubishi stories