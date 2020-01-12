Porsche is ramping up preparations for the launch of its first-ever fully-electric vehicle, the Taycan, which is scheduled to touch down in February 2021.

Porsche centres and dealerships across the country are currently installing some of the fastest EV chargers available, in anticipation of servicing a future fleet-full of electric and hybrid powertrain models.

The sports car company has partnered with JET Charge to install a number of 350kW ultra-rapid chargers which it says are capable of charging the Porsche Taycan from five to 80 per cent in a German-precise 22.5 minutes in optimal conditions.

The rest of the locations will carry a number of 175kW DC chargers, and all will be capable of AC charging at a minimum.

Taycan preparation has also seen Porsche dealerships add dedicated EV parking bays for easy-access charging and dedicated EV service bays for Taycan and all future electrified Porsches.

One of those will likely be a Porsche-badged SUV EV, with the small Macan tipped to become the brand's next electric car.

Porsche says its EV chargers will be powered by energy sourced via rooftop solar panels, and supported by on-site battery banks.

“It is exciting to see years of planning and preparation now come to fruition at Porsche Centres around Australia,” said Sam Curtis, the managing director and chief executive of Porsche Cars Australia.

“When Porsche Centres take delivery of the new Taycan from February 2021, our people and facilities will be well prepared.”

Potential Taycan owners can also use the Porsche Destination Charging network, or access a complimentary three-year subscription to the Charge Fox charging network which includes 350kW and 50kW chargers nationwide.