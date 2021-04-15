The Rolls Royce Dawn Silver Bullet – one of the company's most exclusive roadsters ever created – has officially landed on Aussie shores.

First unveiled in March of 2020, the sleek new Roller harkens back to iconic Rolls Royce’s of the roaring ‘20s.

The undeniably attractive homage is based on the British automaker’s standard Dawn convertible. However, the Silver Bullet’s rear seats have been removed, and in their place is a set of aero cowlings covered in Casden Tan cowhide and complimented by a titanium windbreaker.

Inside, the interior trim is finished in complementing Casden Tan with Selby Grey highlights, and also features contrast piping and stitching, and even lambswool floor mats.

The exterior is painted in a gorgeous shade of ultra-metallic silver coined ‘Brewster Silver’, and contrasted by a blacked-out grille and seven-spoke, partially polished, 21-inch wheels.

Under the elongated hood lies the same twin-turbocharged 6.6-litre V12 found in the standard Dawn, which churns out a herculean 420kW and 820Nm.

This prodigious oomph is sent to the rear wheels via ZF’s brilliant eight-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

And despite its hefty 2630 kilogram weight, the svelte roadster can hitch up its silvery britches and sprint from 0-100km/h in just 5.1 seconds.

Just 50 examples of the Rolls Royce Dawn Silver Bullet have been produced worldwide, with a local sticker price of $893,000.

