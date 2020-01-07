We’re living in the ’20s, and Rolls-Royce is using that fact as the launching point for its newest collection car.

Dubbed the Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet Collection, the new series of 50 Dawns will be created as an homage to the “spirit of the roaring twenties,” with styling inspired by the roadsters of the 1920s.

Rolls-Royce points specifically to details such as the cowling behind the cabin, with a windbreak and a ‘silver spine’ which continue the silver theme of the bodywork into the cabin.

The announcement from Rolls-Royce doesn’t mention the car’s mechanicals, but it’s understood the Silver Bullets will retain the Dawn’s standard 6.6-litre twin-turbo V12, producing 420kW and 780Nm of torque.

“Drawing inspiration from the fabled roadsters of the 1920’s – rare, glamorous machines forever associated with bright young things and rakish Hollywood rebels, the Dawn Silver Bullet Collection captures the carefree attitude of those far-off days in a bold, contemporary expression designed for today’s non-conformists and pleasure-seekers.

“Seductive and effortlessly cool, this Collection is limited to just 50 cars world-wide. The Dawn Silver Bullet Collection is a powerful, artfully tailored addition to the Rolls-Royce Collection Car ensemble.”

RR says once production for the Silver Bullets is well under way, it will announce details of a series of road trips called ‘Silver Bullet Drives’ for its customers to participate in around the world. It says the Dawn is “the perfect platform from which to experience the very best journeys around the world.”