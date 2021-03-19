SAIC Maxus V90 Villa Edition is the coolest motorhome we’ve ever seen

The recreational vehicle (RV) never really caught on in Australia like it did with Americans – but China might even be beating the United States at its own game with the new SAIC Maxus Life Home V90 Villa Edition.

Most RV manufacturers extend the length of the body when thinking of space, but Chinese-brand SAIC has extended upwards to create this two-storey, elevator-equipped behemoth.

Read next: 2020 LDV D90 Executive 4WD review

In driving mode, the V90 Villa Edition looks like any other RV. But it doesn’t take long for it to transform into the ultimate getaway machine with sides that extend outwards for more floor space and a roof that pops up to reveal a second storey.

It’s not just a simple pop-up roof either – the top floor is a full-on ‘Zen’ tea room that even features a walk-out deck.

The first floor contains a living room, “luxury” bar, kitchen, and bathroom, which can be configured in a number of ways with appliances, sound systems and other entertainment.

A stove, oven, fridge and sink are said to feature inside the kitchen – a primed space for any culinary creation.

Upstairs, which can be accessed via a built-in elevator, you’ll find the glass-surrounded sun room that can double as a study. According to New Atlas, windows can transition from see-through to opaque depending on privacy required, and the awning up top is illuminated for some late night reading. You can even walk out onto a balcony above the driver’s seat to take in the sights and sounds of whatever paradise you’ve parked up in.

Believe it or not, according to SAIC there’s more than 30 square metres of floor space to enjoy.

According to New Atlas, the Maxus Life Home V90 Villa Edition costs the equivalent of $534,000 – but before you get too excited, it’s a China-only special.

Click through the photos in this story to see more of the best RV we’ve ever come across.