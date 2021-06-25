Tesla may begin to open up its network of Superchargers to other automotive companies as soon as next year, a move which could change the implementation of EV infrastructure globally.

According to Electrek, the US-based manufacturer has told the Norwegian Government it plans to make its Supercharger network non-exclusive, allowing owners of other vehicles to utilise the fastest EV charging stations in the world.

As an early adopter of electric vehicles, Tesla built up its own network worldwide on the proviso of exclusivity, only letting its own vehicles use the V3 Superchargers which can provide a 120km driving range increase after 20 minutes of charging.

Although nothing has yet been confirmed, if Tesla does make its Norwegian Superchargers non-exclusive to its own vehicles, it would set a precedent around the world, potentially hurting third-parties who have implemented their own charging networks with other manufacturers.

Obviously Tesla isn't just going to open up its technology to be used by other brands for free, expecting some kind of compensation or incentives to do so.

In the minutes of a Norwegian council meeting obtained by Electrek, the government officials agreed to approve giving incentives to Tesla to allow other EV owners to use its charging network so long as the automotive giant follows through.

"The condition for benefits is that infrastructure must be developed with a publicly available offer.