Snapshot Toyota UK to give customers a 10-year/100,000mile warranty

Toyota Australia won't give same coverage yet

Mitsubishi remains as the only brand in Australia offering a 10-year warranty

Toyota UK has increased its vehicle warranty to 10 years – but the better offer won't be coming Down Under just yet, with the Australian arm of the brand ruling out any immediate changes.

The UK division has announced it will start offering a ten-year/100,000 mile (160,000km) warranty across its range of vehicles, provided they are serviced through Toyota at every 12-month/10,000 mile interval.

The extended warranty represents a big jump in Toyota UK's current offering, which was previously three years with the same number of miles covered.

3 Toyota UK's new ten-year warranty even extends to the high-performance GR range

Though Toyota Australia offers 10-year coverage on its hybrid battery packs, the regular warranty only extends to five years/unlimited-kilometres with seven-year powertrain coverage, which increased from three-years at the start of 2019.

Toyota Australia told WhichCar no plans are being made to its current warranty policy but it is open to changes in future.

"While Toyota Australia has a very strong existing offering and no changes are planned at this time, we are always open to considering additional offerings and will study the latest updates for suitability for our market," said the spokesperson.

3 Mitsubishi currently offers the longest warranty in Australia, covering its vehicles for ten-years and unlimited kilometres

Mitsubishi still boasts the longest warranty for any vehicle on sale in Australia, providing a 10-year/200,000km warranty for vehicles serviced through its capped price servicing program since last year.

Kia has the second-best warranty in Australia, with seven-year/unlimited-kilometre coverage coming back in 2014, while sister company Hyundai was an early adopter of its current five-year warranty, implementing the coverage in 1999.