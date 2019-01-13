Toyota to add new Yaris-based crossover to range

Toyota’s small car architecture is expected to expand once more to include the likes of a crossover SUV that’ll slot in below the C-HR and be based on the upcoming all-new Toyota Yaris.

According to Auto Express, the new Toyota SUV is expected to be revealed later this year with an on-sale date within the next 18 months.

Toyota Yaris

Despite already having a similar car in the C-HR, Toyota wants to introduce a smaller and more affordable alternative that competes directly with the Nissan Juke, Mazda CX-3 and Renault Captur.

Toyota Yaris range review

“SUV segments in general are all continuing to grow,” said Matt Harrison, Toyota’s European executive vice president to Auto Express.

“If you look at the level of conquest we have with [the Toyota C-HR], it’s incredible, even from premium brands. But the way that area of the market is continuing to grow and sub-divide, there would definitely be opportunities for additional products. I don’t think for a minute that we’ve got it all covered with C-HR.”

Toyota envisages the car to be roughly four metres in length which is just over 300mm shorter than the higher-priced C-HR. Innovations in packaging are pulling more buyers from C-segment products (C-HR, Corolla) down to the B-segment category occupied by the Yaris, as they are starting to compete on space, equipment while also wearing a more attractive pricetag.

Read: 2019 Toyota Corolla review

The TNGA-B architecture that underpins the new Yaris is expected to be the foundation of Toyota's new pint-size crossover; meaning the range will likely include a hybrid option and the possibility of all-wheel drive, although it remains to be seen which variants will be offered in Australia.



Toyota C-HR

The crossover should also feature a number of new items borrowed from the Yaris like LED headlights, a tablet-style infotainment system, autonomous emergency braking, lane-keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

MORE Toyota's plans to rival Porsche and Aston Martin

We’ll know more about the new Toyota Yaris crossover towards the end of the year.

Sign-up here to get the free weekly WhichCar eNewsletter