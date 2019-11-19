2017-2019 Toyota Yaris review

What about safety in a Yaris? Expand Section

Every Yaris comes with stability control, seven airbags and a reversing camera. An emergency brake signal flashes the brake lights during heavy braking, helping other drivers notice you’re stopping sharply.



There are two airbags directly in front of the driver and front passenger; one alongside each front occupant to protect the upper body; a curtain airbag on each side protecting the heads of front and rear passengers from side impacts; and an airbag to protect the driver’s knees.



Standard on the Yaris ZR, and optional on any other Yaris, is an active safety suite called Toyota Safety Sense. It comprises auto emergency braking, lane departure warning, and self-dipping headlamps.



Auto braking on the Yaris relies on laser and camera sensors (mounted on the windscreen), and is effective at speeds up to 80km/h. The sensors scan the road ahead for obstacles – typically another car that has slowed suddenly. If the system recognises a collision risk, it will warn you; if you don’t react, it will apply the brakes automatically. The idea is to make it less likely you will crash into someone in front, either because you were distracted or because they braked unexpectedly.



The lane departure warning uses the camera to monitor road markings, and alerts you if you have begun to drift out of your lane – perhaps from inattention or fatigue. It operates at speeds above 50km/h.



The self-dipping function switches your headlamps to low beam automatically to avoid dazzling oncoming drivers or people you’re following. It returns to high beam when that’s safe.



The noise, vibration and harshness that filter into the Yaris’s cabin contribute to driver fatigue on long trips.



The Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) has awarded the Yaris hatchback its maximum five stars for safety, most recently in December 2011.