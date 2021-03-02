Volvo has revealed an all-new model that will be produced solely with a battery-electric powertrain.

Based on the XC40, the C40 Recharge coupe-SUV brings a high seating position that Volvo says its owners want, but with a lower profile and sleeker roofline than its first battery-electric model, the XC40 Recharge.

It's otherwise very similar to the XC40 Recharge and shares its 78kWh battery that can be fast-charged to 80 percent in about 40 minutes, with power provided through two electric motors, with one at each axle.

Maximum range is an estimated 420km, though Volvo’s chief technology officer Henrik Green said that will improve over time with online software updates via unlimited data.

Speaking of online, the Volvo C40 will only be sold on the brand’s Care by Volvo website, as will all Volvo EVs produced from now on.

The online purchase will also bring a care package that includes servicing, warranty, roadside assistance, as well as insurance and home charging options.

MORE Volvo to go fully electric by 2030

The C40 debuts pixel technology headlights, and Google’s new Android Automotive infotainment operating system.

Boosting the C40’s environmental credibility is the pledge that it and all future Volvo models will be totally leather-free.

“The C40 is a car that shows where we’re going; all-electric, only sold online, leather-free, continuously updated and delivered quickly,” Green said.

The C40 Recharge will go in production during the second half of 2021 and will be built alongside the XC40 Recharge at the Volvo manufacturing plant in Ghent, Belgium.

Earlier in the day, Volvo announced it was transforming to being an all-electric carmaker by 2030, with the C40 Recharge being the first of seven EVs to be released by 2025.

MORE TO COME