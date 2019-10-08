2020 Holden Trailblazer review

What about safety in a Holden Trailblazer? Expand Section

With seven airbags, electronic stability control, a reversing camera and rear parking sensors on both models, the Trailblazer is well served when it comes to safety. The more expensive LTZ has some additional features that can help you avoid crashes on the highway or when parking.



The Trailblazer’s seven airbags begin with two each for the driver and front passenger: one directly in front, and one on the outer side to protect the upper body from side impacts. The driver has a third, knee level, airbag in front to help prevent leg injuries. Finally, full-length curtain airbags extending down each side of the cabin protect the heads of all those sitting next to a window from side impacts. That includes passengers in the third row of seats.



The electronic stability control can help you bring a skidding car back under control. It is mandatory on all new cars.



The Trailblazer also comes standard with Trailer sway control, which can help you settle a trailer that has begun to swing from side to side behind you.



If you chose the more expensive LTZ, you gain Forward collision, Lane departure and Side blind-zone warnings, all of which help keep you safe on the highway.



Forward Collision Warning monitors the road ahead and warns you if it senses a looming obstacle – typically another car that has slowed suddenly. It sounds an alarm and flashes small red lights in a heads-up display on the windscreen, prompting you to brake. (Note that this will not apply the brakes for you: it is not autonomous emergency braking.)



Side blind-zone alert warns you of vehicles in the car’s blindspots – near a rear corner but not visible in your mirrors – via yellow lights on the side mirror and on the dashboard display.



Lane departure warning uses a mild vibration at the steering wheel and a dashboard light to warn you that you are allowing the car to drift out of its lane – perhaps because you are tired or distracted.



The LTZ also has a Rear cross-traffic alert, which is helpful when you are reversing out of a parking spot or driveway. It monitors the space to each side behind you, and warns you of an approaching vehicle by sounding an alarm and flashing a light in the reversing camera display.



The Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) awarded the Trailblazer five stars, its maximum safety score, in August 2016.