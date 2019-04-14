2020 Nissan Patrol Review

What about safety? Expand Section

The Patrol has six airbags: front airbags for the driver and front passenger; side airbags to protect the upper body of the driver and front passenger; and curtain airbags to protect the heads of outer passengers in all three rows of seats.



The Patrol also has electronic stability control, which can help you bring a skidding car back under control. This is mandatory on all new cars.



The standard tyre-pressure monitor is a very useful safety aid that can help prevent a leaking tyre from leading to a loss of vehicle control. Auto-on headlights improve visibility, and the Patrol’s automatic windscreen wipers help reduce fatigue.



Both versions are equipped with the same active safety suite, comprising active cruise control, a forward-crash warning, and blind-spot, reversing, and lane-departure crash avoidance systems.



Engage the radar-based active cruise control and the Patrol will maintain your set speed on the highway unless it encounters a slower vehicle, when it will follow at a pre-set distance – even braking automatically if necessary. When the road ahead clears, the Patrol will return to the speed you set. (In effect, when you engage the active cruise control you also engage highway speed autonomous braking.)



Forward collision warning alerts you if there’s a risk of your crashing into a slower vehicle or other obstacle in front, by sounding an alarm and flashing a light on the dashboard. It operates above 15km/h, but will not automatically intervene by applying the brakes.



The lane departure warning system alerts you if you have distractedly allowed the Patrol to wander or veer out of its lane. If you do not react to the warning, it will apply brakes automatically on one side in a way that helps steer the car back into line. This operates above 70km/h.



The blind-spot system warns of other vehicles in your blind spots alongside to the rear, and it too can selectively apply the brakes to help avoid a collision, steering you away from the other car.



Rear-cross traffic alert detects when a vehicle is approaching from either side as you reverse and warns you to prevent a collision with them.



Rear vision and awareness is also enhanced in the Ti-L by Intelligent Rear View Mirror (I-RVM), which can switch from a normal mirror to LED video display to provide an unobstructed view of the road behind while driving, should the mirror be obstructed by rear passengers or cargo. The image comes via a camera mounted at the rear of the vehicle which also filters sun and headlight glare.



The Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) has not rated the Y62 Patrol.