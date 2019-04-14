2020 Nissan Patrol Review

Proximity key entry and start, which means you can unlock the car and drive away without handling the key (provided you have it nearby in a pocket or bag). To start the engine, you push a button.
Sidesteps, to help you get in and out of the car.
A reversing camera, auto-dimming rear-view mirror, and powered door mirrors that automatically fold when you lock your Patrol.
A suite of active safety features comprising Autonomous emergency braking, Active cruise control, Forward collision warning, Lane departure warning, Blind spot warning, and Rear-cross traffic alert. (For more on these systems, please consult the Safety section below.)
Tilt and reach steering wheel adjustment. Bluetooth phone connectivity, and controls on the steering wheel for your phone and the sound system.
An 8.0-inch touchscreen display, with satellite navigation. An audio system with an AM/FM radio, a CD and DVD player, Bluetooth audio streaming, a hard drive (for music storage), and USB and iPod ports.
Three-zone climate control, so that the driver, front-seat passenger and rear passengers can individually set their desired cabin temperatures. A sunroof.
Three rows of seats, all trimmed partly in leather. Eight-way powered adjustment for the front seats.
LED headlights that switch on automatically when it gets dark, LED tail-lights, LED fog-lamps, and windscreen wipers that operate automatically when it rains.
Shiny 18-inch alloy wheels, a full-size spare, and tyres with notably high sidewalls (tall sidewalls are less fashionable and sporty looking, but they are more suitable for off-road driving than the low-profile tyres commonly fitted to expensive 4WD vehicles). There is also a system that warns you if one or more of the tyres is losing air pressure.
Front and rear parking sensors, to warn you of obstacles close to the car. An array of external cameras that provide different views, including a bird’s-eye view, around the car. You can scroll through which of these displays on the screen.
A rear differential lock, which you can switch on from the driver’s seat to help the car go further off road. You can also optimise the 4WD system for Rock, Sand or Snow.
Six airbags, and electronic stability control. (For the placement of airbags, and more on the Patrol’s safety, please open the Safety section below.)
The Patrol comes with a three year, 100,000km warranty.