2020 Subaru Outback review

I like driving - will I enjoy this car? Expand Section

There is plenty to like about the way the Outback drives, and if you enjoy twisting country roads you will be rewarded. Partly because it’s not as tall as some big SUVs, the Outback leans less through corners and therefore holds the road better.



On particularly bad road conditions the Outback as a feature called X Mode that helps the Outback safely negotiate slippery surfaces and inclines by constantly monitoring the traction available to each wheel and centralising control of the engine, transmission, brakes and other components. To engage the system simply press the X Mode button near the gear shifter while travelling below 40 km/h.



Subaru’s all-wheel-drive system works very well, too. While most highway-focused all-wheel drive SUVs rely primarily on the front wheels, sending power to the rear only if the front tyres begin to slip, the Subaru sends drive evenly to the front and rear wheels. That inspires confidence when driving out of tight corners.



In the 2.5i there is an SI-Drive system, for Subaru Intelligent Drive, which has an Intelligent mode (for saving fuel) and a Sport mode (for more spirited driving). The system adjusts throttle sensitivity, with the Sport mode the more enjoyable, even around town: you don’t have to press the accelerator as hard to get the power that you want.



Less enticing for spirited driving is the diesel engine, which runs out of puff sooner than the 2.5i when you want all the go you can get. But while the petrol engines are more enjoyable in most situations, the diesel is great for highway cruising, where it feels quite relaxed and is the most fuel efficient.



The much more powerful 3.6R petrol also gets SI-Drive but adds a third mode, Sport Sharp. It makes the accelerator – and the transmission – even more sensitive to pressure from your right foot on the pedal. It’s good on a twisty road where you’re changing speeds regularly, or if you want to drive fast, but otherwise the regular Sport mode is the best compromise.



The CVT auto in the 3.6R generally works well with the engine, providing smooth acceleration. With this engine the Outback is a brisk SUV, building pace effortlessly for overtaking.



The Outback is a light-duty off-roader, best limited to gravel tracks and mud- and snow-covered roads.