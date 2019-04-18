2020 Subaru Outback review

A touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
and Bluetooth connectivity for phones and audio streaming. An MP3 and iPod compatible sound system with an AM/FM radio, a CD player, and Aux and USB inputs.
Every Outback comes with a reversing camera, and advanced active safety system
that Subaru calls EyeSight. Eyesight includes adaptive cruise control
(which matches your speed to that of a vehicle ahead), lane-keeping assist, and autonomous emergency braking
that works at city and highway speeds and also detects pedestrians.
A leather-wrapped steering wheel that is adjustable for height and reach, and with paddle shifters
, and buttons for operating the cruise control, the audio system and your phone.
Roof rails with integrated crossbars, and rear roof spoiler.
Dual-zone air-conditioning (which lets you set different temperatures on either side of the cabin). Windscreen wipers that operate automatically when it rains, and headlamps that switch on automatically in low light.
Aluminium alloy wheels, which are lighter and more stylish than steel wheels, and a full-size spare wheel.
Dusk sensing, auto-off headlights with integrated daytime running lights, and front fog-lamps
Tinted windows at the back: they keep the cabin slightly cooler on a hot day and make it harder to see in.
Metallic or pearl paint finishes. There are 10 colours to choose from, at no extra cost.
Seven airbags: one directly in front of each front occupant; an airbag to protect the driver’s knees; two protecting the bodies of front occupants from side impacts; and side curtain airbags that protect the heads of front and rear occupants from side impacts.
Electronic stability control, which can help control a skid. All new cars must have this feature.
All Outbacks are covered by a five-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty.