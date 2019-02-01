2020 Suzuki Vitara Review

Bluetooth phone connectivity, an audio system with iPod and USB input, and cruise control. All can be operated from a steering wheel that adjusts for height and for reach.
A reversing camera, and satellite navigation with its own maps, displayed on a 7.0-inch central colour touchscreen that supports Apple CarPlay. If you own a compatible iPhone, you can display some apps on the touchscreen and control them from there (or by voice).
Keyless entry, and climate-control air-conditioning, which automatically maintains the temperature you set.
Soft-touch dashboard, which replaced the rock hard surface on the Series I model, and leather trimmed steering wheel with paddle shifters.
Centre console armrest.
Daytime running lamps, which make the car more visible on overcast days.
Roof rails, which make it easier to fit luggage systems.
Alloy wheels (of 17-inch diameter), which are nicer looking and usually lighter than steel wheels with plastic covers. A space-saver spare wheel (with a recommended top speed of 80km/h).
Electronic traction control, which inhibits wheelspin on slippery roads.
Electronic stability control, which can help bring a skidding car back under control. All new cars must have this feature.
Seven airbags: two directly in front of the driver and front-seat passenger; one alongside each front occupant to protect the upper body; a curtain airbag down each side of the car to protect heads from side impacts; and an airbag to protect the driver’s knees and legs.
The Vitara comes with a five-year, unlimited kilometre warranty.