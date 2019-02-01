2020 Suzuki Vitara Review

I like driving - will I enjoy this car? Expand Section

Even the base-spec Vitara is fun to drive, especially when its 1.6 petrol engine is teamed with the manual gearbox. The auto also pleases however, as it shifts quickly and at just at the right time.



If you plan to go touring in your Vitara, you’ll have even more fun in a Turbo or Turbo AllGrip.



The Turbo exhibits very little turbo-lag (that dead feeling when you first press the accelerator with a turbocharged engine), instead bounding forward energetically with a gentle squeeze from the right foot.



Keen drivers will the all-wheel drive Vitara as it steers more precisely. All could benefit from more steering feel at low speeds and on loose surfaces such as gravel.



Thankfully, the steering feel improves the harder you push a Vitara through corners. And there’s good balance and grip on smooth roads – again, especially in AWD versions.



On most surfaces, the ride is acceptably supple. However big bumps taken at speed sometimes unsettle the Vitara, requiring a steering correction.



All-wheel drive helps the most expensive Vitara on unsealed roads, in the snow, on farm tracks and on easy fire trails. However, the relatively low-profile tyres are potentially damage prone. And you wouldn’t want to venture far from civilisation with only the standard, skinny, space-saver spare wheel.