2020 Toyota C-HR review

Every C-HR has the mandatory electronic stability control, a reversing camera and rear parking sensors, auto-on and auto-dipping headlights, seven airbags, and a clutch of crash avoidance aids that includes autonomous emergency braking.



It is a comprehensive safety package, and you get the whole package no matter which version you choose.



There are two airbags directly in front of the driver and front passenger; one in front of the driver at knee level; one outside each front seat to protect from side impacts at chest level; and a curtain airbag stretching down each side to protect the heads of front and rear occupants.



The C-HR’s crash avoidance aids use radar and camera sensors, and comprise a forward collision warning, auto braking, lane-departure alert, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert.



The forward collision warning monitors the road ahead at city and highway speeds (up to the CH-R’s top speed). If it thinks you are on a crash course with something in front (typically a slower car), it will sound a warning and display a visual alert on the instrument panel.



The auto braking operates at speeds under 80km/h. If you don’t respond to the collision warning, it will apply the brakes automatically.



The lane-departure alert monitors road markings, and prods you with a buzzer and dashboard light if it detects you are drifting out of your lane on the highway (perhaps because you’re distracted). It can also apply a gentle steering correction that you will feel through the wheel. If it notices you are steering unsteadily, perhaps because you are about to fall asleep, it will sound a buzzer and suggest you take a break.



The blind-spot monitoring alerts you to vehicles near your rear corners that might not show up in your mirrors. They show a light in the relevant mirror, and if you indicate to change lanes in that direction the light flashes.



The rear cross-traffic alert works when you are reversing, alerting you to vehicles heading your way from the side.



Both of these rearward monitors are very useful on the C-HR, given the big blind spot over the driver’s left shoulder as a result of the upward sweeping rear bodywork. Nevertheless, the blind spot is there: to a greater degree than on cars with better rear vision, you must rely on the sensors.



The Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) rated all C-HRs at five stars for safety, its maximum, in March 2017.