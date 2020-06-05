WhichCar TV S02 E17 preview

What's on WhichCar TV this week?

Green miles in Toyota's most fuel efficient Corolla to date

Dan drives the fittingly green Toyota Corolla through some of the greenest New Zealand countryside in this week's opening segment.

Kia Seltos culture tour

Emma checks out some of New Zealand's local culture at the wheel of the new Kia Seltos.

Volkswagen on ice

Normally a daunting affair, driving on ice with Volkswagen in Queenstown looks to be an absolute hoot!

Continental Car Lab

This week on Car Lab, Guy explains the degradation of tyres and why it's important you keep your rubber hoops fresh.

For season two, we're also offering an amazing prize for our viewers. How does a trip to the Maldives sound? Pretty awesome, right?

The competition is open NOW so make sure you tune into WhichCar TV on Channel Ten at 4pm Sunday AEDT.

And, if for some reason you can't (and it had better be a good reason!) then there's a host of ways to catch up on the show, check out behind-the-scenes stuff and find out more about the cars Aussies want to buy.

For example, our weekly podcast, our Facebook page and our YouTube channel are standing by 24/7.

WhichCar TV Season Two Episode 17

4:00pm Sunday June 14, Channel 10

FIND THE HOSTS ON INSTAGRAM

Daniel Gardner @octanedan

Tony O'Kane @tony2000gtx

Emma Notarfrancesco @emmanotarfrancesco

Alex Inwood @thealexinwood

MISSED THE SHOW? Catch up at Ten Play