Hear how the biggest night on the Australian automotive calendar went down from the WCW team

The dust is still settling after the 2020 Australian Motoring Awards - and the WhichCar Weekly team are definitely still a little dusty themselves - but they reconvene to review the biggest night on Australia’s automotive industry diary.

Each year, 4x4 Australia, Motor Magazine, WhichCar and Wheels Magazine hand out their most coveted awards at our glitzy and glamorous party, with all the key automotive executives in attendance.

All going to plan, the night is an opportunity to let our hair down and hang out with the people we see throughout the year off the clock and off the record. But behind the scenes, there is a massive amount of work that goes into deciding which were the best cars to roll out in 2019.

Scott, Andy and Dan chat about the winners, runners-up and the downright silly things that happen in the course judging, as well as the processes each of our motoring hubs go through to crown just one car with their top trophy.

