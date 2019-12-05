It is the biggest weekend on the Australian motorsport calendar and the WhichCar Weekly team assemble to discuss the legend of Mount Panorama.

But rather than dig deep into the complex and often unpredictable science of racing, Chris, Dan and Scott turn their attention to the peripherals.

First up, Scott has been taking time to get to know the latest and most monstrous version of Ford’s popular Mustang.

But while this particular car has been mastered by Herrod Performance, it was with the oversight of Supercar ace Scott McLaughlin. Tune in to find out what our own race ace thought of it.

Next up, Chris has been following an online car auction like few others. Amazingly, Chaz Mostert’s Holden Supercar is already up for sale and, at the time of writing, up to about $160,000. Yes that’s right – the car he will race in anger for 1000km this weekend.

It’s a fascinating idea to sell a car you’re not yet done with but it has the potential to dramatically affect the car’s value. If it ends up with a podium finish or even winning, the new owner could potentially have a historically significant machine in their collection.

If it goes the other way, they could have a very expensive block of metal to make a coffee table out of.

But beneath the celebrations and fun of Bathurst weekend, this year’s race is tinged with sadness and the final race for a factory backed Holden.

While the Lion will continue to roar in motorsport forever, this weekend’s race for the mountain marks the sad end of an incredible era of Ford vs Holden.

