When Chaz Mostert and Warren Luff take to Mount Panorama in the number 25 Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden Supercar for the 2020 Bathurst 1000, the car will likely have a nervous new owner following its every move.

No, it wasn’t listed with an ad reading ‘only driven on weekends’ or ‘carefully maintained by a trusted workshop’, though neither statement would be far from the truth. Nonetheless, Chaz Mostert’s first-ever Holden Commodore Supercar is up for auction right now with online seller Lloyds.

The WAU racer is set to take on The Mountain this weekend, with Mostert and Luff looking to be strong odds to end up on the podium after The Great Race, so the car has the chance to add some significant prestige for its new owner.

They’re fifth in fact, on Bet365’s list of highest chance winners behind defending Supercars champ Scott McLaughlin and Slade, Whincup and Lowndes, van Gisbergen and Tander, and Waters and Davison.

Of course, the bookies don’t decide the results of the Bathurst 1000, and drivers like David Reynolds have proven good form at Panorama.

We asked Warren Luff how the team was feeling about the weekend after some practice on Thursday afternoon, and Luff said the team was optimistic despite some intermittent rain expected.

"We've got a bit of homework to do overnight to make sure the car's ready for Chaz to put in his best qualifying lap, but really it could come down to the weather on the day.

"It's been beautiful and sunny today, but rain here at Bathurst is one of those situations where if it bites, it bites hard. Chaz and I have both seen that first-hand here."

But if Mostert and Luff find their way to the top step, someone could be looking at a racecar bargain.

At the time of writing, the racer had a bid of $142,000, with the auction due to end on Friday afternoon before race weekend kicks off. Building a Supercar is estimated to usually cost north of $600,000, and paying anything less for a Bathurst winner could be someone’s dream.

“To own a Walkinshaw Andretti United built and prepared car is a rare opportunity, but to own Chaz Mostert’s first with our team, and then have the opportunity to watch it compete in the Great Race a few days later is very special,” says WAU team principal Bruce Stewart.

Mostert’s time at WAU has been relatively short, and his tenure as a Holden driver with Walkinshaw is limited to the 2020 season.

Having driven Fords for almost a decade prior, starting in the Dunlop support series before graduating to drive for DJR in mid-2013, Mostert has raced with several teams, his most recent being Tickford during the transition from Falcon to Mustang in 2018 and 2019.

With a couple of podiums under his belt this year, Mostert is at the pointy end of the championship as Bathurst approaches, and his first Holden – also one of the last to be run by a team with such close ties to Holden under Walkinshaw – could prove a suitable talking point for the well-heeled race fan.

The owner won’t get an engine with the car, but will have the option to dress it up in any livery from the 2020-21 Supercars season, as well as special paddock access through the 2021 season, hot laps, signed body panels, and WAU hospitality at the 2021 Bathurst 1000.

Unfortunately, said owner must wait until the end of the 2021 season when the car will be retired from racing until they can actually take delivery, giving Mostert plenty of time to rack up a few more kilometres on the odometer.

Actually, Supercars don’t even have odometers. We even asked Luffy to make sure.