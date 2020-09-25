Bold BMWs, bargain boy racers, and breaching the law by accident

If you were unaware that the new BMW M4 and M3 were revealed this week, it’s probably because you were under a rock … trying to hide your eyes.

And the WhichCar Weekly panel of self-appointed experts tackles this difficult subject to open this week’s chat.

There’s no doubt that the new look supersized grille is a polarizing feature that perhaps unfairly distracts attention away from the other notable achievements by the new model, but is all the bluster warranted? Andy, Dan and Scott discuss if BMW’s M3 and M4 are unforgivably fugly or a wise design decision.

Next up, it’s another WCW fixed-price car challenge. The team has to pick their ultimate performance vehicle for just $15,000 and the money must cover the purchase of the car, while the change can be spent on anything to enhance its fun and dynamics.

As always, the panel comes up with some compelling suggestions that you might not consider, apart from Dan, who is clearly an idiot - again.

Lastly, the boys discuss the tricky subject of the law. We are all aware of the main offences that can get you into a lot of trouble on the road, but there are a surprising number of automotive acts you might not believe are outlawed and punishable.

Tune in to find out – you license may thank you for it.

