Assetto Corsa Competizione finally gets high-def Bathurst DLC

If you’re a fan of Assetto Corsa Competizione - the e-sports offshoot of Assetto Corsa - and have been wanting to bash wheels on Australia’s legendary Mount Panorama, the wait is finally over.

The recent addition of the Intercontinental GT Pack to Competizione expands the core game's offering by four new international circuits, 45 new liveries, 30 new teams and 50 new drivers – based on the real-life Intercontinental GT Challenge powered by Pirelli series.

The racing series takes place in five different circuits across five different continents. The season’s opener takes place at the Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12-hour, then moves on to America, Europe, Asia before finishing in Africa at the end of the year.

The new DLC Intercontinental GT pack follows the bygone 2019 series: which saw the series pass through Laguna Seca, Spa-Francorchamps, Suzuka Circuit and South Africa’s Kyalami.

With Spa-Francorchamps already featured in the game, the Intercontinental GT pack adds:

Mount Panorama Circuit

Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca

Suzuka Circuit

Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit

Each circuit is laser-scanned for its modelling in-game, ensuring the most accurate representation of the iconic international circuits. While Bathurst has been available as a community-developed downloadable track on Assetto Corsa, the high-def version of Mount Panorama in Assetto Corsa Competizione is the first time the iconic circuit has been officially offered in the AC franchise.

In addition to the new tracks, teams, liveries and drivers; there are also new games modes including IGTC Race Weekend modes which range from 8-12 hours, allowing players to fully recreate the real-life endurance series.

Assetto Corsa Competizione’s Intercontinental GT Pack is available to download now, for the price of US$14.99 (AU$21.95 on Steam).





