The new Ferrari Roma has landed in Australia, with pricing and details confirmed for Maranello’s new entry-level sports car.

With pricing starting at $409,888 before on-road costs, the new ‘base’ model Ferrari is pricier than the sub-$400k ask of its drop-top Portofino 'sibling', but the performance that will be available to Roma buyers is superior.

With a twin-turbo 3.9-litre V8 under the bonnet the Roma produces 456kW between 5750-7500rpm, with 760Nm available to between 3000-5750rpm.

Ferrari says it’ll hit 100km/h in 3.4 seconds, and 200km/h in just 9.3 seconds. Top speed is said to be more than 320km/h.

Details from the Ferrari Roma's worldwide debut

It’s also claimed to be significantly lighter than the Portofino, a 1472kg dry weight with lightweight options ticked as opposed to the drop-top’s 1664kg.

Ferrari says the Roma will represent “the pinnacle of performance in this category” of entry-level ‘supercars’.

It’s available to be viewed (during its tour over the next six months) and subsequently purchased from Ferrari dealers in most capital cities around Australia and New Zealand: Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Adelaide, Perth, and Auckland.

Dieter Knechtel, president of Ferrari Far East and Middle East Hub, says the car will grant owners a taste of a lifestyle that is ‘uniquely Italian’.

"After much anticipation and excitement, it brings us great pleasure to present the all-new Ferrari Roma for the first time in Australia.

“Ferrari Roma reflects a uniquely Italian lifestyle, offering an extraordinary experience of understated luxury and elegance.

“This new model is truly Ferrari, perfectly balancing performance, innovation, technology, driving pleasure and design.”

Get your free weekly MOTOR report!