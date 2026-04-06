Hyundai has teased two striking new concept cars, dubbed ‘Earth’ and ‘Venus’, describing them as a “cosmic statement, engineered for humans.” While details remain limited, the pair signal the next chapter in the evolution of Hyundai’s Ioniq electric vehicle brand.

Only a single image of each concept has been released so far, and Hyundai has yet to confirm which car is Earth or Venus. However, both designs appear to push beyond the already bold styling of models like the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6, adopting a more minimalist yet highly dramatic aesthetic.

One concept, shown from the front, features a sharply angular, cab-forward silhouette with pronounced wheel arches and crisp surfacing. A notable highlight is its unique lighting signature, consisting of three slim LED strips. This suggests Hyundai may be moving away from its signature ‘pixel’ lighting seen across current IONIQ models and future vehicles like the anticipated IONIQ 3.

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The second concept, finished in gold and shown from the rear, appears just as radical. It features ultra-thin LED tail-lights emphasising width, sharply defined bodywork and what looks to be a sleek fastback profile, complete with a subtle rear lip spoiler.

A teaser video released by Hyundai offers little additional detail, though the appearance of the Ioniq branding alongside Chinese subtitles hints that both concepts could debut at the Auto China 2026 show in Beijing.

In terms of technology, Hyundai is developing new battery chemistries aimed at lowering costs while maintaining strong driving range and charging performance, alongside ongoing work on solid-state batteries as a future EV breakthrough.