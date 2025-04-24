Ever dreamed of owning a true Aussie classic?

How about this fully restored 1974 Ford XB Falcon Hardtop 429 Stroker? These XB Falcon Coupes are iconic Aussie muscle cars and this one has been neatly restored and fitted with a bunch of great upgrades to make it a tough street car.

This stunning restoration is valued at $200,000 (excl. GST and govt. charges) and is the latest car being given away by Classics as part of our mission to support Aussie veterans.

By signing up as a member of our Classics Retro Rewards, you automatically go in the draw to win this fantastic car, with more chances to win depending on the package you take. Membership packages start at just $30 and offer discounts on a huge range of products and services Australia-wide – discounts you won’t find anywhere else. A VIP option gives you access to additional benefits and even more chances to win.

To find out more, go to: classicsforacause.com.au

From zero to hero

The car was purchased by the current owner as a bare shell back in 2010 before it was stripped to bare metal in 2011 and all rust removed. The replacement panels were actually sourced from a Mercedes Benz 560SL as it was the same gauge metal and better quality than anything new at the time.

The car is fitted with a GT-style vented bonnet with bonnet pins. The car has been flow coated with

three coats for a deep lustre, the colour being a unique Coca-Cola custom based off Mercedes Obsidian Black with a very slight red/brown pearl in the light. The chrome was all refinished at the same time and triple plated by Sterling Plating in Melbourne. There is a GT grille and spotlights, GT Badges and front spoiler.

To complete the mild custom look, the car sits on a set of new 15” Centreline Convo Pro wheels in the widest fitment available for an XB Coupe and wrapped in BF Goodrich white lettered tyres. Open the door to discover a refinished interior to match the exterior, trimmed to factory GT specs in black vinyl by Reservoir Motor trimmers in Melbourne.

There is an AutoMeter Monster Tacho mounted to the steering column with shift light to make sure you nail the gear changes. There are three pedals on the floor with a Hurst manual shifter poking up through the floor. An aftermarket stereo system has been fitted for tunes, including an amplifier and subwoofer in the boot.

Pop the bonnet to find a tough built 429ci Cleveland V8 engine built by Powerheads Engineering in the USA in 2013. The car makes 456 hp at the rear wheels (560hp at the fly) and is good for a mid-12 second quarter mile. The engine is paired to a four-speed Top Loader manual transmission that has been blueprinted with all steel gears, and new synchros in 2019 by Trans gears and diffs in Melbourne.

Power is fed to the rear wheels through a Ford nine-inch diff with Eaton Trutrac centre, 3.55 gears and 31 spline billet axles. The suspension and steering components were all rebuilt to GT specs. The brakes are fully rebuilt and are power boosted four-wheel discs.

How to enter

To be in the draw to win this amazing 1974 Ford XB Falcon Hardtop 429 Stroker, join Classics Retro Rewards at classicsforacause.com.au before 6pm, May 16, 2025.

Bonus Prizes

For this draw, Classics are also offering 200 runner-up prizes that include 100 Gold memberships worth $100 each and 100 1-month VIP trial memberships.