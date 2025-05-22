She might be dressed sharp, but this Torana’s no soft touch. This 1977 Holden Torana LX Hatch has been fully restored and proudly wears the curves, stance and soul of a true classic V8.

Finished in sleek Gunmetal Grey metallic, this two-door hatch cuts a serious silhouette. She rides low on a fresh set of 17” OS Formula Hotwire wheels wrapped in brand-new rubber. Widebody A9X-style guards stretch the stance just enough to let you know she’s not stock. Chrome bumpers at both ends keep the lines clean, and the restored bodywork hits hard with that unmistakable Torana attitude.

Valued at $150,000, this beauty is the latest car to be given away by Classics as part of our mission to support Aussie veterans.

Pop the bonnet and you’ll find a punchy 308ci Holden V8 paired with a Tri-matic automatic transmission that pushes power to the rear through a factory differential. The brakes are power boosted with fresh discs up front, and the factory suspension has been fully rebuilt to keep it feeling right without losing that raw edge.

Slip inside to a refined interior trimmed in classic black vinyl. Supportive aftermarket buckets sit up front, the original rear bench stays in place to retain a factory feel. The SS steering wheel leads the way, backed up by a T-bar shifter and a clean centre console. There’s an aftermarket stereo tucked in, ready to lay down your soundtrack when the V8 takes a breather.

This is a build with presence. Strong stance, tight lines and a big V8 heartbeat. A neat Torana hatch with classic DNA and modern punch. There’s nothing messy about her.

A clean build, sharp in all the right places, with plenty of muscle underneath and ready for someone who knows exactly what they’re looking at.

To be in the draw to win this amazing 1977 Holden Torana LX Hatch, join Classics Retro Rewards before June 13, 2025 at classicsforacause.com.au

Bonus Prizes

For this draw, Classics are also offering 200 runner-up prizes – 100 Gold memberships worth $100 each and 100 1-month VIP trial memberships.