Snapshot Vehicles’ Engine Control Module (ECM) using 'improper' programming

Subaru will fix the problem free of charge

Subaru Australia has issued a recall for 57,088 examples of its 2017-2019 Subaru Impreza and 2018-2019 Subaru XV after a fault was flagged with the vehicles’ Engine Control Module (ECM) programming.

According to Subaru, incorrect programming has been utilised by the ECM, and this could lead to the ignition coil overheating.

There’s an increased risk of a short circuit occurring if this happens, which may cause the ignition coil fuse to blow.

2

If the ignition coil fuse does blow, there’s a possibility the vehicle’s engine will shut off while being driven, and it won’t be able to turn back on.

Subaru will contact the affected owners and organise a time for them to take their vehicle to an authorised Subaru mechanic, where the vehicle will be inspected and fixed, free of charge.

Anyone wanting more information can contact the Subaru Customer Relations Team on 1800 226 643.

The carmaker has also released a full list of the affected vehicles’ VIN, which can be found here.

MORE Impreza news and reviews

MORE XV news and reviews