Subscribe
News

Subaru Impreza and Subaru XV recalled for programming issue

57,088 vehicles affected by the recall 

3 Jun 2021
James Robinson
Siteassets Authors James Robinson
2019 Subaru Impreza
Gallery2

Snapshot

  • Vehicles’ Engine Control Module (ECM) using 'improper' programming
  • Subaru will fix the problem free of charge

Subaru Australia has issued a recall for 57,088 examples of its 2017-2019 Subaru Impreza and 2018-2019 Subaru XV after a fault was flagged with the vehicles’ Engine Control Module (ECM) programming. 

According to Subaru, incorrect programming has been utilised by the ECM, and this could lead to the ignition coil overheating. 

There’s an increased risk of a short circuit occurring if this happens, which may cause the ignition coil fuse to blow. 

Subaru XV
2

If the ignition coil fuse does blow, there’s a possibility the vehicle’s engine will shut off while being driven, and it won’t be able to turn back on. 

Subaru will contact the affected owners and organise a time for them to take their vehicle to an authorised Subaru mechanic, where the vehicle will be inspected and fixed, free of charge.

Anyone wanting more information can contact the Subaru Customer Relations Team on 1800 226 643.

The carmaker has also released a full list of the affected vehicles’ VIN, which can be found here

MORE Impreza news and reviews
MORE XV news and reviews
MORE Subaru stories

 

How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.

 

Subscribe to Australian car magazines

Subscribe to any of our motoring magazines and save up to 49%


Subscribe

 

NEWS

Subaru XV
News

Subaru XV and Subaru Forester recalled over loose bolts 

38,755 vehicles affected by the issue

27 mins ago
James Robinson
James Robinson
Journalist
James has been infatuated with all things automotive since he was in nappies, growing up around a grandfather who collected Jaguars, and a father who steadfastly believes there is no greater car than the Porsche 911.
Siteassets Authors James Robinson

We recommend

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.
© Copyright Are Media Pty Limited. All Rights Reserved.