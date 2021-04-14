2017-2020 Nissan R52 Pathfinder towbar recalled

Nissan Australia has recalled its R52 Pathfinder due to a fault with its towbar installed on vehicles between 2017 and 2020.

Pathfinders which have towbars attached bearing the batch plate number 29 18 are the only models affected by the manufacturing issue.

According to Product Safety Australia, there may be a weld separation on the right-hand side of the towbar attachment bracket.

It’s possible the towbar cross member and bracket could separate, causing the towbar to detach from the vehicle and potentially lead a driver to lose control of the trailer.

At this stage there is no immediate action to take, but when parts become available in mid-May 2021, Nissan will contact affected R52 Pathfinder owners to organise a free inspection and replacement.

For more information, owners can call Nissan Customer Service Centre on 1800 035 035 (Monday to Friday, 8:30am to 6:00pm AEST) or find their nearest dealership at: www.nissan.com.au/find-a-dealer

Product Safety Australia has a VIN list of compatible vehicles.