2017 Kia Sorento GT-Line heads new line-up

The award-winning Kia Sorento SUV has a new range topper with the arrival of the GT-Line.
Sitting above the luxury Platinum model, the GT-Line will head the 2017 Sorento line-up with extras focusing on luxury rather than additional performance.
The GT-Line Sorrento comes equipped with all the premium trim found in the Platinum plus 19-inch chrome wheels, stainless steel sidesteps, red brake calipers, red leather trim, paddle shifters, LED ice cube fog lamps, chrome accented interior and GT-Line badging.
It also brings autonomous emergency braking (AEB) to the Sorento range, which is also being added to the Platinum.
Both will be powered by a 2.2-litre turbo diesel mated to a six-speed automatic transmission, already available in the Platinum.
The GT-Line will retail for $58,490 plus on-road costs, while the addition of AEB ups the Platinum’s price by $600 to $56,590.
There is no price change to the Si and SLi petrol and diesel variants despite them gaining minor interior modifications and LED daytime running lights, which will now be standard across the range.
The GT-Line will be in showrooms from next week along with the rest of the updated 2017 model range. The 2016 build plates of these initial arrivals would make them ripe for end-of-year deals.
The seven-seat Sorento comes with Kia’s seven-year warranty, seven-year capped-price servicing and seven-year roadside assist.
2017 Kia Sorento retail pricing
Sorento Si FWD petrol $40,990
Sorento Si AWD diesel $44,490
Sorento SLi 2WD petrol $45,990
Sorento SLi AWD diesel $49,490
Sorento Platinum AWD diesel $56,590
Sorento GT-Line AWD diesel $58,490
How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.
Subscribe
We recommend
- News
Alfa Romeo scraps Giorgio platform for new EV architecture
The platform has been used since 2015 and cost around five billion euro to create
- News
Honda fully electric by 2040
The Japanese marque aims to be producing just EVs and hydrogen powered vehicles globally, including Australia
- News
2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class recalled for ISOFIX fix, GLA for airbag issue
Faults with rear seat belt bracket and airbag identified