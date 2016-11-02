2017 Kia Sorento GT-Line heads new line-up

The award-winning Kia Sorento SUV has a new range topper with the arrival of the GT-Line.

Sitting above the luxury Platinum model, the GT-Line will head the 2017 Sorento line-up with extras focusing on luxury rather than additional performance.

The GT-Line Sorrento comes equipped with all the premium trim found in the Platinum plus 19-inch chrome wheels, stainless steel sidesteps, red brake calipers, red leather trim, paddle shifters, LED ice cube fog lamps, chrome accented interior and GT-Line badging.

It also brings autonomous emergency braking (AEB) to the Sorento range, which is also being added to the Platinum.

Both will be powered by a 2.2-litre turbo diesel mated to a six-speed automatic transmission, already available in the Platinum.

The GT-Line will retail for $58,490 plus on-road costs, while the addition of AEB ups the Platinum’s price by $600 to $56,590.

There is no price change to the Si and SLi petrol and diesel variants despite them gaining minor interior modifications and LED daytime running lights, which will now be standard across the range.

The GT-Line will be in showrooms from next week along with the rest of the updated 2017 model range. The 2016 build plates of these initial arrivals would make them ripe for end-of-year deals.

The seven-seat Sorento comes with Kia’s seven-year warranty, seven-year capped-price servicing and seven-year roadside assist.

2017 Kia Sorento retail pricing

Sorento Si FWD petrol $40,990

Sorento Si AWD diesel $44,490

Sorento SLi 2WD petrol $45,990

Sorento SLi AWD diesel $49,490

Sorento Platinum AWD diesel $56,590

Sorento GT-Line AWD diesel $58,490