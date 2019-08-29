2020 Kia Sorento Range Review

An 8.0-inch colour touchscreen, for controlling infotainment and other cabin functions. Support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
, which lets you display apps from compatible smartphones on the central screen and control them from there.
An MP3-compatible, sound system with AM/FM and digital radio, Aux and USB inputs, Bluetooth connectivity for phone calls and audio streaming, and audio controls on the steering wheel.
Satellite navigation that does not depend on your phone.
Four USB ports for charging mobile devices: two for front passengers and another two for those in the rear.
Headlights that turn on automatically when it’s getting dark. Cornering lights, which shine into bends when you turn the wheel. Daytime running lights, illuminated by long-lasting LEDs.
A reversing camera, and parking sensors front and rear (these help you judge how far the bumpers are from obstacles).
Dual-zone climate control, which lets the driver and front passenger choose different ventilation temperatures.
Hill-launch assist, which operates the brakes automatically to make take-offs on steep hills easier.
Wheels made from aluminium alloy, which are usually lighter and better looking than steel wheels with plastic covers. A full-size spare tyre, on an alloy wheel.
Tyre pressure monitors, which warn you if a tyre has lost air (this can give you extra time to get a slow puncture seen to).Adaptive cruise control
, which can hold you automatically at a safe distance from a car in front that is travelling slower than your set speed, until the way is clear. It can also hold your place in heavy traffic, stopping and starting the Sorento for you.
An advanced driver assistance package that includes autonomous emergency braking for city and highway speeds, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and a driver attention warning.
Six airbags. Electronic stability control, which can help you control a skidding car. (For the placement of airbags, and more on Kia Sorento safety features, please open the Safety section below.)
Every Kia Sorento carries a seven-year, unlimited kilometre warranty.