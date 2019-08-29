2020 Kia Sorento Range Review

What about safety in a Kia Sorento? Expand Section

Anti-lock brakes, stability control, a strong body structure, six airbags, LED running lights, a reversing camera, and seatbelt warnings for all positions, are fine safety fundamentals in all Sorentos.



There are two airbags directly in front of the driver and front passenger; one alongside each front occupant to protect the upper body; and a curtain airbag down each side protecting the heads of those riding in all three rows.



A mid-life facelift that arrived in October 2017, for the 2018 model year, brought auto emergency braking and other active safety aids to every Sorento. Auto braking can brake the car automatically to prevent or mitigate an impact with an obstacle in front (typically another car that has slowed suddenly). The Sorento’s system works at highway speeds, and at slower city speeds where it can also detect and brake for pedestrians.



All Sorentos are equipped with lane keeping assist, which helps keep the vehicle between the white lines should you become distracted, and a driver attention alert, which produces a visual and audible alarm if it senses wayward driving that could be caused by fatigue.



The Sorento GT Line (only) also has a Blind spot monitor, which warns you when a vehicle is alongside out of view. A related Lane-change assist alerts you if you are about to change lanes into the path of a vehicle approaching quickly from behind. And a Rear cross-traffic alert warns you, when reversing, if something is crossing your path.



The Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) has rated the Sorento at five stars for safety, its maximum, most recently in October 2017. The Sorento gained perfect scores in the pole and side-impact parts of the crash safety test, on the way to an excellent total score of 36.62 out of 37.