2019 Ford Focus recalled over faulty wiring loom

The issue could cause the engine to stall or lose power

17 May 2021
Kathryn Fisk
2019 Ford Focus

Ford Australia is recalling more than 300 of its 2019 Focus models over a fault with the wiring loom.

The manufacturer has issued the alert for 342 Focus models built between September 2018 and May 2019.

According to Product Safety Australia, the problem may cause the “transmission stud [to] chafe on the engine wiring loom”, and also cause the engine warning light to come on.

It added: “Damage to the wiring loom may lead to reduced engine power and engine stall. This can increase the risk of injury and death of vehicle occupants and other road users in an accident.”

A list of VINs of affected cars is available here.

Ford said it will contact owners of all affected vehicles to arrange for inspection and repair, free of charge.

For further information, owners should contact their local Ford dealer which can be found at https://www.ford.com.au/dealership/?intcmp=vhp-return-lad or contact Ford's Customer Relationship Centre on 1800 503 672.

