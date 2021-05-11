Talking points

Key components including Torsen LSD, adaptive cruise control, and audible parking sensors missing

Mistake may have cost Ford Australia as much as $1,000,000

Affected owners will be contacted by Ford and told about their free servicing and track day

Ford Australia is offering local Mach 1 buyers free scheduled servicing for three years and a Ford Performance track day experience after it was discovered it had advertised the Mach 1 as having equipment that it didn't have.

In a statement sent from head office, Ford Australia said: “We recently discovered some content and feature corrections on the Mustang Mach 1 for the Australian market, and are disappointed we didn’t catch this before the first run of brochures and website were published.

“We are especially disappointed that our loyal and engaged Ford customers and Mach 1 owners feel let down.”

What’s missing from the Aussie Mach 1s? Well, most importantly, the Torsen limited-slip differential.

Speaking to WhichCar, a representative from Ford Australia said all Mach 1 Mustangs homologated for right-hand drive for the Australian, UK or South African markets, were fitted with Ford’s own mechanical limited-slip differential instead of the Torsen job.

They said this is the same LSD found in the Bullitt and GT Mustangs and that, despite the mix up, it still comes equipped with the requisite cooler, meaning there’s no difference in performance.

Other features missing from the Mach 1 advertised include adaptive cruise control and audible rear parking sensors, although the reversing camera remains.

It’s worth noting though that these driver aids weren’t fitted to American Mach 1s either, due to the performance Mustang sporting redesigned, aero-focussed front and rear bumpers which couldn’t accommodate the necessary componentry.

Ford Australia also told WhichCar that the free servicing and track day offer would only apply to customers who purchased their Mach 1 before April 29, as the inaccurate promotional literature was corrected after this date, and dealers have informed subsequent buyers about the missing parts.

Ford Australia will be reaching out to affected buyers in due course.

It’s a costly mistake for the Blue Oval, with the servicing package alone being worth a reported $1380.

If all 700 Mach 1s coming to Australia had been sold before April 29, Ford would be hit with a bill north of $1 million.

However, Ford Australia would not comment on how many buyers had purchased their Mach 1 before the cut-off date, and the local representative said the performance Mustang was not yet sold out.

