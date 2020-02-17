GWM Australia has revealed local pricing and features for its brand-new dual-cab ute, simply called the Ute, which arrives in Aussie showrooms this month.
Newly designed and engineered from the ground up, the GWM Ute promises to be a far cry from previous generation light commercial vehicles that wore the old Great Wall badge, including the rudimentary Steed.
The initial Australian line-up will consist of three 4x4 Dual Cab variants, the Cannon, Cannon-L and Cannon-X, which are each powered by an upgraded 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine and eight-speed automatic transmission.
Pricing starts at just $33,990 drive-away, which is about $3000 more than the LDV T60 Pro but $6000 cheaper than the similarly equipped Ssangyong Musso Ultimate.
Putting it up against similarly specified versions of big-selling rivals such as the Toyota Hilux, Mitsubishi Triton and Ford Ranger brings five-digit savings. And while you expect them to be more capable off-road (we’re yet to test the either Cannon variant) this is more of a recreational offering that’s targeted at families seeking a good value ute with SUV comfort and features.
One identifiable downside so far is its 2250kg braked towing capacity, which falls well short of 3500kg capacity of most of its rivals. GWM Australia is working to increase this to 3000kg.
The entry-level GWM Ute Cannon brings with it a seven-year unlimited-kilometre warranty, five-year roadside assist and a bunch of standard features, including:
- 4x4 drivetrain with Torque On Demand
- Rear differential lock
- 9.0-inch LCD touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Keyless entry
- Push-button start
- Comfort-Tek (Eco Leather seats)
- Air-conditioning
- Paddle shifters
- Dash cam power outlet
- 12v power outlet, 2 x front USB ports & 1 x rear USB port
- Electronic parking brake
- Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian and cyclist protection and forward collision warning,
- Lane departure warning, Lane keep assist, and Lane change assist
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Adaptive cruise control
- Traffic sign Recognition and overspeed alert
- Tyre pressure monitoring
- Reversing camera
- Kerbside camera (passenger side)
- Rear parking sensors
- LED headlights with auto on/off
- Daytime running lights
- 7 airbags
- Hill-start assist
- Hill descent control
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Power adjustable door mirrors
- Fog lamps with auto-steering function
- Side steps
- Shark fin antenna
Spending $37,990 drive-away brings the Cannon-L that adds the following features over the Cannon, including:
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Heated front seats
- 6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat
- Automatic climate control with Rear A/C Vents
- Front parking sensors
- 360-degree view camera
- Sports bar
- Premium 18’’ Alloy Wheel
- Spray-in tub liner
- Easy up/down tailgate
- Cargo ladder
- Chrome front grille, door handles and mirrors
- Power-folding door mirrors
- Roof rack
- Privacy glass
- Auto-dimming mirror
- 220V power output
The range-topping Cannon-X is at $40,990 drive-away and adds the following features over and above the Cannon-L, including:
- Luxury interior with leather seats
- Tilt and slide adjustable steering
- 7-inch colour instrument cluster
- Wireless charging
- 4-way power-adjustable passenger seat
- Power-assist steering modes
- Door-open warning
- Second-row 60/40 split seat
- Voice Recognition
GWM Ute Specifications
- 120kW/400Nm 2.0 litre turbodiesel engine
- ZF 8-speed automatic transmission
- Towing capacity: 2250kg / 300kg downball weight
- Fuel economy (combined): 9.4L per 100km
- Suspension – Front Double Wishbone and Rear Leaf Spring
- 4-wheel disc brakes
- Length: 5410mm
- Height: 1934mm
- Width: 1886mm
- Wheelbase: 3230mm
- Track (front) :945mm
- Track (rear): 1235mm
- Ground clearance: 194mm (laden)
- Approach angle: 27°
- Departure angle: 25°
- Ramp breakover angle: 21.1° (unladen)