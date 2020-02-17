GWM Australia has revealed local pricing and features for its brand-new dual-cab ute, simply called the Ute, which arrives in Aussie showrooms this month.

Newly designed and engineered from the ground up, the GWM Ute promises to be a far cry from previous generation light commercial vehicles that wore the old Great Wall badge, including the rudimentary Steed.

The initial Australian line-up will consist of three 4x4 Dual Cab variants, the Cannon, Cannon-L and Cannon-X, which are each powered by an upgraded 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine and eight-speed automatic transmission.

Pricing starts at just $33,990 drive-away, which is about $3000 more than the LDV T60 Pro but $6000 cheaper than the similarly equipped Ssangyong Musso Ultimate.

Putting it up against similarly specified versions of big-selling rivals such as the Toyota Hilux, Mitsubishi Triton and Ford Ranger brings five-digit savings. And while you expect them to be more capable off-road (we’re yet to test the either Cannon variant) this is more of a recreational offering that’s targeted at families seeking a good value ute with SUV comfort and features.

One identifiable downside so far is its 2250kg braked towing capacity, which falls well short of 3500kg capacity of most of its rivals. GWM Australia is working to increase this to 3000kg.

The entry-level GWM Ute Cannon brings with it a seven-year unlimited-kilometre warranty, five-year roadside assist and a bunch of standard features, including:

4x4 drivetrain with Torque On Demand

Rear differential lock

9.0-inch LCD touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Keyless entry

Push-button start

Comfort-Tek (Eco Leather seats)

Air-conditioning

Paddle shifters

Dash cam power outlet

12v power outlet, 2 x front USB ports & 1 x rear USB port

Electronic parking brake

Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian and cyclist protection and forward collision warning,

Lane departure warning, Lane keep assist, and Lane change assist

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Adaptive cruise control

Traffic sign Recognition and overspeed alert

Tyre pressure monitoring

Reversing camera

Kerbside camera (passenger side)

Rear parking sensors

LED headlights with auto on/off

Daytime running lights

7 airbags

Hill-start assist

Hill descent control

18-inch alloy wheels

Power adjustable door mirrors

Fog lamps with auto-steering function

Side steps

Shark fin antenna

Spending $37,990 drive-away brings the Cannon-L that adds the following features over the Cannon, including:

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Heated front seats

6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat

Automatic climate control with Rear A/C Vents

Front parking sensors

360-degree view camera

Sports bar

Premium 18’’ Alloy Wheel

Spray-in tub liner

Easy up/down tailgate

Cargo ladder

Chrome front grille, door handles and mirrors

Power-folding door mirrors

Roof rack

Privacy glass

Auto-dimming mirror

220V power output

The range-topping Cannon-X is at $40,990 drive-away and adds the following features over and above the Cannon-L, including:

Luxury interior with leather seats

Tilt and slide adjustable steering

7-inch colour instrument cluster

Wireless charging

4-way power-adjustable passenger seat

Power-assist steering modes

Door-open warning

Second-row 60/40 split seat

Voice Recognition

GWM Ute Specifications