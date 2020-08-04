WhichCar
Lexus reintroduces Crafted Edition UX, NX and RX SUVs

By David Bonnici, 23 Feb 2021 Car News

Lexus Crafted Editions

The special editions bring a host of extra features plus Lexus' Encore Platinum membership perks as standard

Lexus has reintroduced its special Crafted Edition variants across its luxury SUV range, which bring bespoke trim features and an enhanced ownership experience.

Available with UX, NX and RX small, medium and large SUVs, each version features enhanced exterior aesthetics, unique wheel designs and moonroof, with the UX 200 version adding some interior bling.

Lexus Crafted editions

As a bonus, owners are offered a complimentary three-year membership to Lexus’ Encore Platinum owner benefits program that offers the ability to swap into another Lexus to suit lifestyle or travel needs and offers eight valet parking vouchers at participating shopping centres.

That’s on top of standard Lexus Encore membership perks such as capped price servicing, roadside assistance, service loan-cars, hotel partnerships and Caltex fuel discounts.   

UX Crafted Edition

Priced at $55,075, the UX 200 Crafted Edition costs about $9000 more than the entry-level UX200 Luxury small SUV with Enhancement Pack 2 on which its based. The extra coin brings sharp dark chrome accents on the grille moulding, black-accented grille, headlight surrounds, side marker lamps, roof rails and mirror caps – all complemented by black 18-inch alloy wheels.

Lexus UX Crafted Edition

It also gains a moonroof and door puddle lamps, while inside there’s an exclusive black and blue interior colour scheme with unique light grey stitching tailored to this special edition.

MORE Luxus UX review

Additional tech includes smart key-card entry and a head-up display. Metallic paint is also included.

Lexus UX Crafted Edition interior

NX Crafted Editions

Priced from $61,500, the NX Crafted Editions are available with 2WD and AWD versions of the NX300 Luxury and hybrid NX300h Luxury medium SUVs. It is distinguished by its black grille, grille moulding and mirror caps, plus unique-design 18-inch alloy wheels.

Lexus NX Crafted Edition

Additional extras include illuminated scuff plates, moonroof, smart key-card entry and panoramic-view monitor.

The Crafted Edition extras attract a $4000 premium over the standard NX300 and NX300h Luxury variants.

RX Crafted Editions

Like the UX and NX models, the larger five-seat RX Crafted Edition variants feature similar bespoke black exterior accents for the grille, grille moulding and mirror caps. The RX300 Crafted Edition gains the same stylish 20-inch alloy wheels that are fitted standard to the RX350.

Lexus RX Crafted Edition 2021

Priced from $76,886, two RX Crafted Editions are available based on the 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder RX300 and V6 RX350 Luxury versions. Both also gain a moonroof and courtesy lamps. 

The additional features attract a premium of $3800 and $3000 over the RX300 Luxury and RX350 Luxury, respectively.

MORE Lexus RX long-term review

Crafted Edition pricing

  • UX 200 Crafted Edition - $55,075
  • NX 300 2WD Crafted Edition - $61,500
  • NX 300 AWD Crafted Edition - $66,000
  • NX 300h 2WD Crafted Edition - $64,500
  • NX 300h AWD Crafted Edition - $69,000
  • RX 300 Crafted Edition - $76,886
  • RX 350 Crafted Edition - $86,136

READ NEXT Australia's best value premium SUVs

