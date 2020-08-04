Lexus has reintroduced its special Crafted Edition variants across its luxury SUV range, which bring bespoke trim features and an enhanced ownership experience.

Available with UX, NX and RX small, medium and large SUVs, each version features enhanced exterior aesthetics, unique wheel designs and moonroof, with the UX 200 version adding some interior bling.

As a bonus, owners are offered a complimentary three-year membership to Lexus’ Encore Platinum owner benefits program that offers the ability to swap into another Lexus to suit lifestyle or travel needs and offers eight valet parking vouchers at participating shopping centres.

That’s on top of standard Lexus Encore membership perks such as capped price servicing, roadside assistance, service loan-cars, hotel partnerships and Caltex fuel discounts.

UX Crafted Edition

Priced at $55,075, the UX 200 Crafted Edition costs about $9000 more than the entry-level UX200 Luxury small SUV with Enhancement Pack 2 on which its based. The extra coin brings sharp dark chrome accents on the grille moulding, black-accented grille, headlight surrounds, side marker lamps, roof rails and mirror caps – all complemented by black 18-inch alloy wheels.

It also gains a moonroof and door puddle lamps, while inside there’s an exclusive black and blue interior colour scheme with unique light grey stitching tailored to this special edition.

Additional tech includes smart key-card entry and a head-up display. Metallic paint is also included.

NX Crafted Editions

Priced from $61,500, the NX Crafted Editions are available with 2WD and AWD versions of the NX300 Luxury and hybrid NX300h Luxury medium SUVs. It is distinguished by its black grille, grille moulding and mirror caps, plus unique-design 18-inch alloy wheels.

Additional extras include illuminated scuff plates, moonroof, smart key-card entry and panoramic-view monitor.

The Crafted Edition extras attract a $4000 premium over the standard NX300 and NX300h Luxury variants.

RX Crafted Editions

Like the UX and NX models, the larger five-seat RX Crafted Edition variants feature similar bespoke black exterior accents for the grille, grille moulding and mirror caps. The RX300 Crafted Edition gains the same stylish 20-inch alloy wheels that are fitted standard to the RX350.

Priced from $76,886, two RX Crafted Editions are available based on the 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder RX300 and V6 RX350 Luxury versions. Both also gain a moonroof and courtesy lamps.

The additional features attract a premium of $3800 and $3000 over the RX300 Luxury and RX350 Luxury, respectively.

