Lexus gives its Encore program the luxury treatment

Lexus is expanding its Encore Owner Benefits loyalty program in 2020 to include capped price servicing, access to more owner events and a new smartphone application, enhancing the aftersales service that the Japanese company is already renowned for.

All vehicles sold after New Year ’s Day this year are now covered by capped price servicing for three years but, unlike some other brands, the Encore deal does not require a package of services to be pre-purchased ahead of time.

Instead, Lexus owners need only book in for a scheduled service to benefit from the freshly introduced offer. Servicing any passenger vehicle and the UX or NX SUVs will cost $495 per visit, while the sportier LC and F-models, and the RX SUV cost $595 per scheduled service.

The only exception to the otherwise range-wide 15,000km/annual intervals is the LX large SUV which requires servicing bi-annually or every 10,000km (at a cost of $495) to maintain its heavy-duty off-road components, says Lexus.

Customers of certified pre-owned Lexus models will also be covered by the expanded program as long as their vehicle has been maintained exclusively by Lexus dealerships and are no more than eight years old or have fewer than 120,000km on the clock.

As before, each service includes home collection and drop-off if required, as well as a wash and vac.

No change has been made to Lexus’ warranty as part of the New Year enhancements. While parent Toyota recently increased its new car warranty to five years, the Lexus deal remains at four years.

In addition to the more transparent servicing regime, Lexus will also be rewarding customer loyalty with more Encore events throughout the year. These allow owners to enjoy dining, lifestyle and resort experiences as a guest of Lexus at its various partnership locations.

These include track days for the more enthusiastic Lexus drivers, lifestyle-focused drive days, Melbourne Cup horse racing, and hotels and resorts such as the ultra-opulent Wolgan Valley retreat in the Blue Mountains.

Lastly, customers will be better informed of the broadened event calendar through a Lexus Encore application that is also new for 2020. Through their smartphone, members of the owner benefits program can find out about offers and book more conveniently than previously.

Lexus had planned to announce the Encore expansion at a press event hosted at its Melbourne headquarters early in the New Year. Following the unfolding national bushfire crisis, however, the company elected to instead communicate the news to media outlets electronically and donate the allocated event funds to the Bushfire appeal. WhichCar applauds this decision.