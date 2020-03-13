Changes are on the way for the 2021 Lexus UX, including price adjustments, mechanical tweaks and equipment updates for the small luxury SUV.

The range is now $2000 more affordable than before for the five-seat, five-door Lexus SUV.

The $44,445 2021 UX200 Luxury kicks off the line-up, extending to $64,100 for the Lexus UX250h AWD F Sport.

The reason for a substantial price discount, though, is down to a reduction in standard equipment, with items such as LED fog lamps, roof rails, blind-spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, smart entry and digital radio all deleted.

These items will now be incorporated into a $1980 Enhancement pack.

Elsewhere in the range, petrol UX variants have had price reductions of between $75 and $325 compared with their equivalent predecessors.

Certain aspects of the model have also been improved for 2021, including a revised continuously variable transmission that’s said to be more comfortable and smoother when setting off and coming to a halt.

Lexus says the UX’s acceleration is now more refined and responsive due to an ECU recalibration, as well.

Power still comes from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine which outputs 126kW/205Nm in the UX200, while the hybrid UX250h is propelled by a 131kW 2.0-litre petrol-electric powertrain taking power to the front or to all four wheels.

Boot size has also increased thanks to a lower floor, with petrol models now capable of carrying a minimum of 419 litres (dependent on wheel size) of luggage, and hybrid variants able to fit a lesser 368-litre capacity because of its additional battery.

Lexus says the cabin is quieter than before, with additional sound-absorbing materials added in key areas like the boot.

Lexus’ Road Sign Assist detection system has been upgraded to now detect school zone speed changes, and adds to the wider Lexus Safety System+ suite which includes autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection and adaptive cruise control.

Rounding out the changes is the subbing-in of USB-C ports for outdated USB-A ports for rear passengers.

According to Lexus, one-third of UXs sold are the hybrid variants, with the range growing to incorporate the electric UX300e in 2021.

The 2021 Lexus UX range is in dealerships and on sale now.

2021 Lexus UX Australian pricing

UX 200 Luxury – $44,445

UX 200 Sports Luxury – $55,250

UX 200 F Sport – $55,750

UX 250h (FWD) Luxury – $52,025

UX 250h (FWD) Sports Luxury – $59,100

UX 250h (FWD) F Sport – $59,600

UX 250h (AWD) Sports Luxury – $63,600

UX 250h (AWD) F Sport – $64,100

All listed prices exclude on-road costs.