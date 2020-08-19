Lexus steps it up with Encore upgrades

Luxury car brand Lexus has long held the upper ground when it comes to customer service, and a new initiative – born of the local boss’s travel experiences – will see the luxury carmaker lift the bar once again.

Known as Encore, the two-tiered system will enable Lexus owners to sample some of the finer things in life in an easier way – which will prove crucial in this new era of restricted movement and travel.

Already part of the ownership experience, Encore members can score exclusive dinners, money-can't-buy experiences with Lexus ambassadors and hotel stays that incorporate additional benefits.

A 'Here For You' virtual content series for owners includes an interactive virtual 'Here for Food' event with chef Neil Perry and a virtual golf day with pro Dimitrios Papadatos, who shares golfing tips and tricks with Encore members.

A complimentary loan car service that includes delivery and pick-up of your Lexus for routine maintenance is also part of Encore, while a 5c/litre fuel discount off Ampol (nee Caltex) fuel and roadside assistance are also included.

The roadside service plan even offers a courier service, as well as coverage for a “vehicle-related incident” more than 100km from home, and off-road driving is covered.

As well, short-term valet parking at key Westfields shopping centres can be pre-booked - eight vouchers over three years of three hours each, to be precise.

One of the key planks of the Encore Platinum plan – included when you buy an RC F, GS F, LX, LC or LS (above) - is the ability to Lexus owners to book time in a different type of vehicle to the one that they already own.

Known as Lexus On Demand, it allows owners to book into an array of Lexus models across the country, which can be accessed at airport valets or dealerships.

Encore Platinum can use this service for four trips, up to eight days each, over the course of the three-year membership period.

Lexus Australia chief executive Scott Thompson said that inspiration for the program came from a trip across the United States, where he found it difficult to access Lexus products.

“To be able to borrow another Lexus when they arrive at another destination… I’ve trialled it and it’s a real luxury experience,” he told journalists. “An LS is a great car, but an LX might be better for a specific situation.”

He added that the plan has considered how Lexus owners travel and for what reasons.

"This is a quantum step launching a new tier that will position us at the leading edge of luxury,” he said. “We'll take care of the details, so owners can seamlessly enjoy the moments that matter."

All cars on the fleet are owned by Lexus Australia, not dealers, and the cars can be booked via a special Lexus Encore app.