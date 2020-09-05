2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV unveiled

GMC has unveiled its new all-electric Hummer SUV – just six months after we first glimpsed its sibling, the

open-air Hummer EV pick-up.

The new SUV stylistically looks similar to its tray-equipped sibling, retaining the same radically avant-garde styling that has catapulted the Hummer name back into the limelight.

Up front, the 'H' LED headlights (that also act as a battery charge indicator and incorporate the 'Hummer' lettering) sit high on the car's bonnet line, while the rest of the front fascia is made up of fog lights, bash plates and two large tow hooks.

The EV’s side profile features large box-flared wheel arches, protruding matt black kick plates and a sizable amount of clearance between the tyres and body of the SUV.

It’s the rear of the car, rather obviously, where the biggest change has been made, as the pick-ups functional tray is ditched in favour of a sideways-folding rear tailgate with a full-sized spare wheel and tyre combo attached to it.

Another prominent aesthetic feature making a return is the removable 'Infiniti Roof', however, the rear portion of the roofline has been fitted with a fixed roof section and not additional glass panelling.

The range-topping ‘Edition 1’ variant of the Hummer SUV is said to offer unbelievable performance, namely 619kW and 15,592Nm, thanks to a 20-module, double-stacked battery pack.

The monumental shove will be sent to GMC’s three-motor e4WD drive system via an electronically controlled limited-slip differential, and despite the EV’s heft, which is rumoured to be nudging three tonnes, the Hummer will accelerate from 0-60mph (97km/h) in a supercar-trouncing 3.5 seconds.

A dual-motor, less powerful version of the SUV, coined the ‘EX3X’, will also be available from launch, which will produce 466kW and 10,033Nm.

Depending on which model and options are chosen, battery range has been rated at between 400 and 500 kilometres, and all models are equipped with a DC 800-volt fast-charging capability of up to 300kW.

The new Hummer sits on GMC’s Ultium Platform, and according to the manufacturer, this EV architecture, combined with a wheelbase that is 229mm shorter (now measuring 3218mm) than the pick-up variant, gives the SUV "expected best-in-class off-road proportions, with greater departure and breakover angles and a tighter turning circle of only 35.4 feet (10.8 meters)".

The mass-defying tight turning circle has also been greatly aided by a four-wheel steering system, which even enables a ‘CrabWalk’ function, pointing all four wheels in the same direction so the car can be driven diagonally.

As standard, the SUV will ride on 22-inch wheels, but from launch, both the Edition 1 and the EX3X can also be optioned with an ‘Extreme Off-Road Package’, which replaces the 22s with a bespoke set of 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 35-inch-OD Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tyres.

The off-roader package also offers underbody armour and rock sliders, ‘UltraVision’ with underbody cameras, front eLocker and rear virtual lockers, and heavy-duty ball-spline half shafts.

Inside, the new Hummer scores a host of tech features such as a 12.3-inch digital dash, 13.4-inch touchscreen infotainment display, hard-wearing interior and trim pieces and a retro-inspired steering wheel with button controls.

GMC also says that all new Hummer SUVs will come equipped with a suite of semi-autonomous driver safety functions, including ‘Super Cruise’ – a driver-assistance technology offering hands-free driving for more than 322,000 kilometres of enabled roads in North America.

With deliveries expected to begin in Spring of 2023 in the US, the first models to be delivered to customers will be the Edition 1, which will be priced from US$105,595 (A$138,100) and the EX3X, priced from US$99,995 (A$130,700)

Other models, including the dual-motor EX2X, priced from US$89,995 (A$117,800), will follow later in the year.

A dual-motor EV2 model will act as the entry-point for the new Hummer SUV and will be priced at US$79,995 (A$104,900), but deliveries of this model won’t start until Q2 of 2024.

It’s not yet confirmed whether or not Australia will be receiving the new EV Hummer – that decision will lie with GM executives and GM’s Specialty Vehicles team, which is based in Australia and New Zealand.

WhichCar will bring you more details about the all-new electric Hummer SUV as they become available.

