Almost 20,000 Volkswagen Amaroks recalled for unsafe spare wheel

By Tom Fraser, 12 Mar 2021 Car News

A sketchy spare wheel attachment has forced the recall of 19,936 Volkswagen Amaroks

Volkswagen will recall a series of Amarok utility vehicles after it was found the spare wheel attachment underneath the tray bed may unexpectedly break, leaving the spare wheel at increased risk of detaching.

The recall affects 19,936 MY2015-18 Volkswagen Amaroks which were sold across the country between August 1, 2016 and March 1, 2019. 

2020 volkswagen amarok v6

Volkswagen explains the defect as being a weak cable that winches the spare wheel down. Under certain “extreme dirt/dust exposure” conditions, the cable could snap. 

If the winch system were to break, the spare wheel would only be suspended by the secondary securing strap.

The notice reads: “if the spare wheel detaches, this may result in an accident and injury or death to other road users". 

2020 Volkswagen Amarok V6 TDI580 Highline review

Affected owners will be contacted directly by Volkswagen Australia to organise an inspection and repair, free of charge. 

Owners who want to get on the front foot can also contact the Volkswagen Recall Campaign Hotline by calling 1800 504 076 (Monday to Friday, 8.30am-8pm AEST) or visit volkswagen.com.au/app/locals/find-dealer.

A full list of affected VINs can be found here.

 

