Audi is bringing greater choice to a number of its model lines, introducing power bumps to the TT and A4 Allroad and adding a petrol engine option to the Q7 range.

The most notable change sees a 55 TFSI variant added to the previously diesel-only Q7 range, rolling a 3.0-litre petrol V6 into the large SUV where there was previously no petrol engine on offer.

That 250kW/500Nm engine offers a better level of performance to its diesel stablemates, too, sprinting from zero to 100km/h in 5.9 seconds. This makes it the quickest in the range behind the S variants.

The sporty Audi TT coupe also benefits from a power bump, with a range-topping 45 TFSI quattro variant joining the line-up.

A step-up in power to 180kW/370Nm means this new TT becomes the fastest non-TTS/TTRS Audi TT ever, delivering a zero to 100km/h time of 5.2 seconds, thanks in part to a new seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch gearbox.

Similarly, the A4 Allroad 40 TDI gets a boost with an additional 10kW over its predecessor.

The (very) mild-hybrid 2.0-litre turbo-diesel sends 150kW and 400Nm to all wheels, and sprints to 100km/h half a second faster than the pre-update.

The A4 Allroad 40 TDI is also one of the most fuel-efficient Audis on sale, with a claimed 4.9L/100km combined consumption figure.

Customers can walk into dealerships and buy a TT 45 TFSI today, while the new-engined Q7 55TFSI and boosted A4 Allroad 40TDI will join the line-up in early 2021.

Updated Audi pricing

Q7 55 TFSI – $121,300

TT 45 TFSI – $80,900

A4 Allroad 40 TDI – $70,700

