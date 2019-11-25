WhichCar
Audi models to get more power and new engine options

By Tom Fraser, 20 Nov 2020 Car News

Audi Q7 45 TFSI 2021

Power bumps for Audi TT and A4 Allroad, new petrol V6 Q7 inbound

Audi is bringing greater choice to a number of its model lines, introducing power bumps to the TT and A4 Allroad and adding a petrol engine option to the Q7 range.

The most notable change sees a 55 TFSI variant added to the previously diesel-only Q7 range, rolling a 3.0-litre petrol V6 into the large SUV where there was previously no petrol engine on offer.

2020 audi q7

That 250kW/500Nm engine offers a better level of performance to its diesel stablemates, too, sprinting from zero to 100km/h in 5.9 seconds. This makes it the quickest in the range behind the S variants.

The sporty Audi TT coupe also benefits from a power bump, with a range-topping 45 TFSI quattro variant joining the line-up.

A step-up in power to 180kW/370Nm means this new TT becomes the fastest non-TTS/TTRS Audi TT ever, delivering a zero to 100km/h time of 5.2 seconds, thanks in part to a new seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch gearbox. 

Similarly, the A4 Allroad 40 TDI gets a boost with an additional 10kW over its predecessor.

The  (very) mild-hybrid 2.0-litre turbo-diesel sends 150kW and 400Nm to all wheels, and sprints to 100km/h half a second faster than the pre-update. 

The A4 Allroad 40 TDI is also one of the most fuel-efficient Audis on sale, with a claimed 4.9L/100km combined consumption figure.

Customers can walk into dealerships and buy a TT 45 TFSI today, while the new-engined Q7 55TFSI and boosted A4 Allroad 40TDI will join the line-up in early 2021.

Updated Audi pricing 

  • Q7 55 TFSI – $121,300
  • TT 45 TFSI – $80,900
  • A4 Allroad 40 TDI – $70,700

