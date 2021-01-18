Audi Q4 e-tron enters production

Audi has announced its first fully-electric SUV, the Q4 e-tron, has entered production at Volkswagen Group’s multi-brand production facility in Zwickau.

Based on Volkswagen’s MEB modular electric car platform, which is shared with other brands under the VW umbrella such as Skoda and SEAT, the Q4 e-tron is an important car for the auto maker.

Audi also claims that, thanks to the ground-up development of the MEB platform to support EV-only drivetrains, the interior space of its Q4 e-tron is comparable to a full-sized SUV.

The electric SUV will be built alongside the VW ID.4 in Zwickau, with 1400 assembly line workers from Volkswagen Saxony and 100 Audi employees responsible for production.

Interestingly, although it’s being built in Zwickau, such is the complexity of the Q4 e-tron’s design, that the press tools needed to make the intricate body panels had to be brought in from Audi’s own toolmaking shop.

Audi toolmakers from Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm were also involved in the Q4 e-tron project from the beginning of its development, to iron out any creases that may occur at Zwickau.

“The cross-brand collaboration in Zwickau demonstrates once again the enormous synergy potential that we enjoy with the Volkswagen Group,” Peter Kössler, AUDI AG board member for production and logistics, said.

“The on-schedule start of production of the Audi Q4 e-tron is testament to the outstanding teamwork – among the Volkswagen and Audi colleagues alike.

“Our compact electric SUV is unmistakably a true Audi that will wow our customers with its outstanding quality and everyday usability.”

Dr Stefan Loth, Chairman of the executive management of Volkswagen Saxony, echoed Kössler’s sentiments.

“With the start of production of the Audi Q4 e-tron, the Volkswagen plant in Zwickau is now a multi-brand plant,” Loth said.

“As a result, we are writing yet another chapter in the long history of the automotive industry here in Saxony.

“I’d like to thank all the Audi employees who are currently manufacturing the vehicles to the very highest quality, in the agreed-upon volume, and on schedule.”

The Audi Q4 e-tron will be unveiled globally in April and will be launched across Europe in the following months.

The compact SUV is just the tip of the German manufacturer’s EV iceberg, with plans for no less than 20 fully electric models to be launched by 2025.

