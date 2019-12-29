Audi celebrates 40 years of quattro

This RS6 pays homage to the Audi 90

A project from 12 apprentices in Nerckarsulm

How do you improve one of the best looking fast-wagons on the market? If you’re Audi, you make it look like one of the best-looking race cars ever made.

Feast your eyes on the RS6 GTO Concept, a meeting of minds between Ingolstadt’s hugely successful 90 Quattro GTO IMSA racecar, and it’s practical – but insanely quick – RS6 super wagon.

The project was the work of 12 apprentices in Audi’s Neckarsulm plant, and marks 40 years of Audi’s four-wheel drive tech.

The Neckarsulm plant is the home of the R8's production, the brand's V10-powered supercar, and is gearing up for the incoming E-Tron GT, so these upstarts are already living and breathing high-performance.

MORE Unleashing Audi's new RS6 wagon

Under the Audi Sport paintjob, much of the RS6 has been modified with 3D-printed body. Of particular interest are the RS6’s new, turbo fan-esque white wheels – again paying homage to the Audi 90 raced by legends such as Hans-Joachim Stuck and Walter Röhrl.

Inside the RS6 GTO is less practical than its stock counterpart; the rear seats have been ripped out and replaced with a roll-cage, while the standard front seats have been swapped for ultra-light carbon fibre ones.

‘The RS6 GTO concept of our apprentices has turned out to be an incredibly great car. I am very proud of our Neckarsulm apprentices and the results of their work,' said Helmut Stettner, Neckarsulm plant manager and project backer.

‘It was important to the apprentices to build a vehicle with a location reference and to revive the quattro history,’ said Timo Engler, the project manager. ‘The early 80s mark the beginning of Audi motorsport history.’

NEXT What is the coolest racing car of all time?

This article was originally published at carmagazine.co.uk