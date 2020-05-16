Australia Post releases Holden tribute stamps

Australia Post has celebrated the golden age of Holden automobiles the only way it knows how – by printing some commemorative stamps.

The retrospective collection is dripping with nostalgia, and fans of the Iron Lion are sure to like the way these stamps honour the automaker.

Shining a light on five of the brand's most iconic models, the special set has tried to honour Holden cars that spanned the company’s 69 years of producing Aussie-made cars.

The 1948 Holden 48-215 sedan, Australia’s first locally-designed and built car, is featured, as is a 1963 Holden EH Premier, 1968 Holden HK Monaro GTS 327, 1971 Holden HQ Kingswood Ute, and a 2006 Holden VE Commodore SS V.

Nicole Sheffield, Australia Post executive general manager community and consumer, said the Lion Brand stamp set would appeal to enthusiasts and stamp collectors alike, but also the broader Australian public.

“Through our stamp releases, we’re in a unique position to highlight and honour important Australian icons and this stamp issue recognises the incredible impact that Holden had on the Australian cultural fabric,” she said.

“For generations, Holden vehicles were a constant presence in key industries, such as farming and law enforcement and a much-loved part of many Australian households.”

Marc Ebolo, managing director of GM Australia and New Zealand, said he was delighted Australia Post had chosen to honour the iconic Australian automobiles.

“It’s an absolute privilege to have this incredible heritage recognised in such a way by Australia Post,” Ebolo said.

“These five stamps feature iconic vehicles which encapsulate the passion people have for the brand, whether they be past employees who helped develop these vehicles or those who purchased them.”

The five stamps will cost $1.10 each, and associated products such as a first day cover, stamp pack, maxicards, minisheet and medallion covers will also be available.

According to Australia Post, anyone interested should act quickly, as the stamps are only available while stock lasts.

