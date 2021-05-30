The Berry Motorfair will make a return in 2021 on ten acres of south coast farmland with proceeds being donated to crisis support and suicide prevention service, Lifeline.

Running from 10am until 2pm on Sunday, October 20, the car show will be celebrating everything from classic Porsches and modern McLarens to unique motorbikes.

Tickets to the event will cost $15 for general entry, with kids under 16 being allowed to enter for free. If you're wanting to show off your car it will be $100, and subject to approval, with all money raised going to charity.

Last year's inaugural event was able to raise $50,000 and the bar has been set even higher this time around, doubling the marker to $100,000 which will be directed to Lifeline to help cover the cost of roughly 2500 calls a year.

Berry Motorfair organiser, Jordan Tang, says the concept was born out of the desire to give back to the community through donations and business transactions with the benefit of being able to see some cool cars.

“Due to the overwhelming success of Berry Motorfair last year, I am thrilled to announce we are back and ready to do it all over again," said Mr Tang.

"Berry Motorfair was a concept born during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic with the aim of raising much-needed funds for Lifeline as well as injecting money into the local economy. Businesses at the time were really suffering the effects of the devastating bushfires and loss of tourism in the area. "Thanks to the support of car owners, businesses and of course the wider community, Berry Motorfair was a sell-out event and we raised over $50,000 for Lifeline Australia. This year, we aim to double that. "The heart of Berry Motorfair lies in the community it’s not just about the impressive display of cars and motorcycles on show, but an opportunity to enjoy a day out with friends and family and meet new people, all whilst raising money for an important cause. "We can’t wait to welcome everyone back this October.”

Lifeline Australia CEO, Colin Seery, is thankful to have Berry Motorfair as a charity partner and says the funds raised will go a long way towards crisis support and suicide prevention.

“The team ran an amazing event last year and we look forward to this year's Motorfair.” said Mr Seery. “Funds raised will ensure Lifeline’s critical crisis support and suicide prevention service are accessible to anyone who needs them – anytime, anywhere. Together with your help we can ensure no person in Australia has to face their darkest moments alone.”

